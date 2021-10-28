CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

ITSN1: a novel candidate gene involved in autosomal dominant neurodevelopmental disorder spectrum

By Ange-Line Bruel
Nature.com
 8 days ago

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. ITSN1 plays an important role in brain development. Recent studies in large cohorts of subjects with neurodevelopmental disorders have identified de novo variants in ITSN1 gene thereby suggesting that this gene is involved in the development of such disorders. The aim of this...

www.nature.com

Scientific American

Common Antidepressant Slashes Risk of COVID Death

A cheap, widely available drug used to treat mental illness cuts both the risk of death from COVID-19 and the need for people with the disease to receive intensive medical care, according to clinical-trial results. The drug, called fluvoxamine, is taken for conditions including depression and obsessive–compulsive disorder. But it...
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Exome first approach to reduce diagnostic costs and time "“ retrospective analysis of 111 individuals with rare neurodevelopmental disorders

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. This single-center study aims to determine the time, diagnostic procedure, and cost saving potential of early exome sequencing in a cohort of 111 individuals with genetically confirmed neurodevelopmental disorders. We retrospectively collected data regarding diagnostic time points and procedures from the individuals' medical histories and developed criteria for classifying diagnostic procedures in terms of requirement, followed by a cost allocation. All genetic variants were re-evaluated according to ACMG recommendations and considering the individuals' phenotype. Individuals who developed first symptoms of their underlying genetic disorder when Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) diagnostics were already available received a diagnosis significantly faster than individuals with first symptoms before this cutoff. The largest amount of potentially dispensable diagnostics was found in genetic, metabolic, and cranial magnetic resonance imaging examinations. Out of 407 performed genetic examinations, 296 (72.7%) were classified as potentially dispensable. The same applied to 36 (27.9%) of 129 cranial magnetic resonance imaging and 111 (31.8%) of 349 metabolic examinations. Dispensable genetic examinations accounted 302,947.07â‚¬ (90.2%) of the total 335,837.49â‚¬ in potentially savable costs in this cohort. The remaining 32,890.42â‚¬ (9.8%) are related to non-required metabolic and cranial magnetic resonance imaging diagnostics. On average, the total potentially savable costs in our study amount to â‚¬3,025.56 per individual. Cost savings by first tier exome sequencing lie primarily in genetic, metabolic, and cMRI testing in this German cohort, underscoring the utility of performing exome sequencing at the beginning of the diagnostic pathway and the potential for saving diagnostic costs and time.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Involvement of the habenula in the pathophysiology of autism spectrum disorder

The habenula is a small epithalamic structure with widespread connections to multiple cortical, subcortical and brainstem regions. It has been identified as the central structure modulating the reward value of social interactions, behavioral adaptation, sensory integration and circadian rhythm. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is characterized by social communication deficits, restricted interests, repetitive behaviors, and is frequently associated with altered sensory perception and mood and sleep disorders. The habenula is implicated in all these behaviors and results of preclinical studies suggest a possible involvement of the habenula in the pathophysiology of this disorder. Using anatomical magnetic resonance imaging and automated segmentation we show that the habenula is significantly enlarged in ASD subjects compared to controls across the entire age range studied (6"“30Â years). No differences were observed between sexes. Furthermore, support-vector machine modeling classified ASD with 85% accuracy (model using habenula volume, age and sex) and 64% accuracy in cross validation. The Social Responsiveness Scale (SRS) significantly differed between groups, however, it was not related to individual habenula volume. The present study is the first to provide evidence in human subjects of an involvement of the habenula in the pathophysiology of ASD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Correction: SLC25A24 gene methylation and gray matter volume in females with and without conduct disorder: an exploratory epigenetic neuroimaging study

Since the publication of the article the authors have noticed mistakes in the text, figures, tables and supplementary materials. The authors apologize for these errors, which have now been corrected in the original article. Please note that these changes do not affect the results of the paper or their interpretation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hemin as a novel candidate for treating COVID-19 via heme oxygenase-1 induction

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is the causative agent of the coronavirus disease-19 (COVID-19). More than 143 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported to date, with the global death rate at 2.13%. Currently, there are no licensed therapeutics for controlling SARS-CoV-2 infection. The antiviral effects of heme oxygenase-1 (HO-1), a cytoprotective enzyme that inhibits the inflammatory response and reduces oxidative stress, have been investigated in several viral infections. To confirm whether HO-1 suppresses SARS-CoV-2 infection, we assessed the antiviral activity of hemin, an effective and safe HO-1 inducer, in SARS-CoV-2 infection. We found that treatment with hemin efficiently suppressed SARS-CoV-2 replication (selectivity index: 249.7012). Besides, the transient expression of HO-1 using an expression vector also suppressed the growth of the virus in cells. Free iron and biliverdin, which are metabolic byproducts of heme catalysis by HO-1, also suppressed the viral infection. Additionally, hemin indirectly increased the expression of interferon-stimulated proteins known to restrict SARS-CoV-2 replication. Overall, the findings suggested that HO-1, induced by hemin, effectively suppressed SARS-CoV-2 in vitro. Therefore, HO-1 could be potential therapeutic candidate for COVID-19.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Nature.com

A human iPSC-astroglia neurodevelopmental model reveals divergent transcriptomic patterns in schizophrenia

While neurodevelopmental abnormalities have been associated with schizophrenia (SCZ), the role of astroglia in disease pathophysiology remains poorly understood. In the present study, we used a human induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived astrocyte model to investigate the temporal patterns of astroglia differentiation during developmental stages critical for SCZ using RNA sequencing. The model generated astrocyte-specific gene expression patterns during differentiation that corresponded well to astroglia-specific expression signatures of in vivo cortical fetal development. Using this model we identified SCZ-specific expression dynamics, and found that SCZ-associated differentially expressed genes were significantly enriched in the medial prefrontal cortex, striatum, and temporal lobe, targeting VWA5A and ADAMTS19. In addition, SCZ astrocytes displayed alterations in calcium signaling, and significantly decreased glutamate uptake and metalloproteinase activity relative to controls. These results implicate novel transcriptional dynamics in astrocyte differentiation in SCZ together with functional changes that are potentially important biological components of SCZ pathology.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hope for patients with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorders - from mechanisms to trials

Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) is a rare inflammatory CNS disease that primarily manifests as relapsing episodes of severe optic neuritis and myelitis. Diagnosis of NMOSD is supported by the detection of IgG autoantibodies that target the aquaporin 4 (AQP4) water channel, which, in the CNS, is an astrocyte-specific protein. AQP4 antibody binding leads to AQP4 internalization, complement-dependent and antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, and water channel dysfunction. Cumulative attack-related injury causes disability in NMOSD, so the prevention of attacks is expected to prevent disability accrual. Until recently, no regulator-approved therapies were available for NMOSD. Traditional immunosuppressant therapies, including mycophenolate mofetil, azathioprine and rituximab, were widely used but their benefits have not been assessed in controlled studies. In 2019 and 2020, five phase II and III randomized placebo-controlled trials of four mechanism-based therapies for NMOSD were published and demonstrated that all four effectively prolonged the time to first relapse. All four drugs were monoclonal antibodies: the complement C5 antibody eculizumab, the IL-6 receptor antibody satralizumab, the B cell-depleting antibody inebilizumab, which targets CD19, and rituximab, which targets CD20. We review the pathophysiology of NMOSD, the rationale for the development of these mechanism-based drugs, the methodology and outcomes of the five trials, and the implications of these findings for the treatment of NMOSD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Cognitive behavioral markers of neurodevelopmental trajectories in rodents

Between adolescence and adulthood, the brain critically undergoes maturation and refinement of synaptic and neural circuits that shape cognitive processing. Adolescence also represents a vulnerable period for the onset of symptoms in neurodevelopmental psychiatric disorders. Despite the wide use of rodent models to unravel neurobiological mechanisms underlying neurodevelopmental disorders, there is a surprising paucity of rigorous studies focusing on normal cognitive-developmental trajectories in such models. Here, we sought to behaviorally capture maturational changes in cognitive trajectories during adolescence and into adulthood in male and female mice using distinct behavioral paradigms. C57 BL/6J mice (4.5, 6, and 12 weeks of age) were assessed on three behavioral paradigms: drug-induced locomotor hyperactivity, prepulse inhibition, and a novel validated version of a visuospatial paired-associate learning touchscreen task. We show that the normal maturational trajectories of behavioral performance on these paradigms are dissociable. Responses in drug-induced locomotor hyperactivity and prepulse inhibition both displayed a 'U-shaped' developmental trajectory; lower during mid-adolescence relative to early adolescence and adulthood. In contrast, visuospatial learning and memory, memory retention, and response times indicative of motivational processing progressively improved with age. Our study offers a framework to investigate how insults at different developmental stages might perturb normal trajectories in cognitive development. We provide a brain maturational approach to understand resilience factors of brain plasticity in the face of adversity and to examine pharmacological and non-pharmacological interventions directed at ameliorating or rescuing perturbed trajectories in neurodevelopmental and neuropsychiatric disorders.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Long-term neurodevelopmental outcomes among preterm infants born to mothers with diabetes mellitus

The long-term effects of maternal diabetes on preterm infant neurodevelopment are unknown. This study aims to determine if there was an increased likelihood of neurodevelopmental impairment in preterm infants born to mothers with diabetes. Materials and methods. A retrospective cohort study was conducted on preterm infants with neurodevelopmental evaluations at...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
wraltechwire.com

Gene therapy shows promise against neurodevelopment disorder Angelman, UNC scientists report

CHAPEL HILL – Scientists at the UNC School of Medicine have reported in the journal JCI Insight encouraging early tests of a gene therapy strategy against Angelman syndrome, a neurodevelopmental disorder that features poor muscle control and balance, hard-to-treat epilepsy, and intellectual disabilities. Angelman syndrome affects roughly one in every...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Association study of candidate DNA-repair gene variants and acute graft versus host disease in pediatric patients receiving allogeneic hematopoietic stem-cell transplantation

Acute Graft versus Host Disease (aGvHD) grades 2"“4 occurs in 15"“60% of pediatric patients undergoing allogeneic haematopoietic stem-cell transplantation (allo-HSCT). The collateral damage to normal tissue by conditioning regimens administered prior to allo-HSCT serve as an initial trigger for aGvHD. DNA-repair mechanisms may play an important role in mitigating this initial damage, and so the variants in corresponding DNA-repair protein-coding genes via affecting their quantity and/or function. We explored 51 variants within 17 DNA-repair genes for their association with aGvHD grades 2"“4 in 60 pediatric patients. The cumulative incidence of aGvHD 2"“4 was 12% (n"‰="‰7) in the exploratory cohort. MGMT rs10764881 (G>A) and EXO rs9350 (c.2270C>T) variants were associated with aGvHD 2"“4 [Odds ratios"‰="‰14.8 (0 events out of 40 in rs10764881 GG group) and 11.5 (95% CI: 2.3"“191.8), respectively, multiple testing corrected p"‰â‰¤"‰0.001]. Upon evaluation in an extended cohort (n"‰="‰182) with an incidence of aGvHD 2"“4 of 22% (n"‰="‰40), only MGMT rs10764881 (G>A) remained significant (adjusted HR"‰="‰2.05 [95% CI: 1.06"“3.94]; p"‰="‰0.03) in the presence of other clinical risk factors. Higher MGMT expression was seen in GG carriers for rs10764881 and was associated with higher IC50 of Busulfan in lymphoblastoid cells. MGMT rs10764881 carrier status could predict aGvHD occurrence in pediatric patients undergoing allo-HSCT.
CANCER
Medical News Today

Scientists find 13 candidate genes associated with fitness outcomes

Researchers from Cambridge University published a meta-analysis in. identifying 13 candidate genes associated with fitness outcomes in previously untrained people. Genetic influences accounted for 72% of the difference in the results of those in the strength training group. Genetic factors had less effect on the outcomes in the aerobic (44%)...
FITNESS
Nature.com

Vitamin D and the risk of treatment-resistant and atypical depression: A Mendelian randomization study

Observational evidence has implicated vitamin D levels as a risk factor in major depressive disorder (MDD). Confounding or reverse causation may be driving these observed associations, with studies using genetics indicating little evidence of an effect. However, genetic studies have relied on broad definitions of depression. The genetic architecture of different depression subtypes may vary since MDD is a highly heterogenous condition, implying potentially diverging requirements in therapeutic approaches. We explored the associations between vitamin D and two subtypes of MDD, for which evidence of a causal link could have the greatest clinical benefits: treatment-resistant depression (TRD) and atypical depression (AD). We used a dual approach, combining observational data with genetic evidence from polygenic risk scores (PRS) and two-sample Mendelian randomization (MR), in the UK Biobank. There was some evidence of a weak association between vitamin D and both incident TRD (Ncases"‰="‰830) and AD (Ncases"‰="‰2366) in observational analyses, which largely attenuated when adjusting for confounders. Genetic evidence from PRS and two-sample MR, did not support a causal link between vitamin D and either TRD (Ncases"‰="‰1891, OR"‰="‰1.01 [95%CI 0.78, 1.31]) or AD (Ncases"‰="‰2101, OR"‰="‰1.04 [95%CI 0.80, 1.36]). Our comprehensive investigations indicated some evidence of an association between vitamin D and TRD/AD observationally, but little evidence of association when using PRS and MR, mirroring findings of genetic studies of vitamin D on broad depression phenotypes. Results do not support further clinical trials of vitamin D in these MDD subtypes but do not rule out that small effects may exist that require larger samples to detect.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Two families with TET3-related disorder showing neurodevelopmental delay with craniofacial dysmorphisms

TET3 at 2p13.1 encodes tet methylcytosine dioxygenase 3, a demethylation enzyme that converts 5-methylcytosine to 5-hydroxymethylcytosine. Beck et al. reported that patients with TET3 abnormalities in either an autosomal dominant or recessive inheritance fashion clinically showed global developmental delay, intellectual disability, and dysmorphisms. In this study, exome sequencing identified both mono- and biallelic TET3 variants in two families: a de novo variant NM_001287491.1:c.3028"‰A"‰>"‰G:p.(Asn1010Asp), and compound heterozygous variants NM_001287491.1:c.[2077"‰C"‰>"‰T];[2896"‰T"‰>"‰G],p.[Gln693*];[Cys966Gly]. Despite the different inheritance modes, the affected individuals showed similar phenotypic features. Including these three patients, only 14 affected individuals have been reported to date. The accumulation of data regarding individuals with TET3-related disorder is necessary to describe their clinical spectrum.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Lactate activates hypothalamic POMC neurons by intercellular signaling

Previous studies indicate that the activity of hypothalamic POMC neurons can be regulated by glucose via intracellular mechanisms, but its regulation by lactate is poorly understood. In addition to its energetic role, lactate acts as a signaling molecule. In this study, we evaluated the function and location of the lactate receptor, hydroxycarboxylic acid receptor 1 (HCAR1). We used a conditional genetic approach to label POMC neurons and evaluated their sensitivity to lactate using patch-clamp recordings. l-Lactate and 3-chloro-5-hydroxybenzoic acid (3Cl-HBA), HCAR1 specific agonist depolarized POMC neurons and the increase in excitability was abolished by pertussis toxin (PTX), indicating the involvement of GÎ±i/o-protein-coupled receptors. In addition, the depolarization of a subset of POMC neurons was sensitive to Î±-cyano-4-hydroxycinnamate (4-CIN), a lactate transporter blocker, suggesting that the depolarization induced by l-lactate can also occur by direct intracellular action. Surprisingly, HCAR1 was not detected in POMC neurons, but instead localized in astrocytes. These results suggest a new lactate-mediated mechanism for astrocyte-neuron intercellular communication.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Drosophila ÃŸ-Spectrin is required in polarized ensheathing glia that form a diffusion-barrier around the neuropil

In the central nervous system (CNS), functional tasks are often allocated to distinct compartments. This is also evident in the Drosophila CNS where synapses and dendrites are clustered in distinct neuropil regions. The neuropil is separated from neuronal cell bodies by ensheathing glia, which as we show using dye injection experiments, contribute to the formation of an internal diffusion barrier. We find that ensheathing glia are polarized with a basolateral plasma membrane rich in phosphatidylinositol-(3,4,5)-triphosphate (PIP3) and the Na+/K+-ATPase Nervana2 (Nrv2) that abuts an extracellular matrix formed at neuropil-cortex interface. The apical plasma membrane is facing the neuropil and is rich in phosphatidylinositol-(4,5)-bisphosphate (PIP2) that is supported by a sub-membranous ÃŸHeavy-Spectrin cytoskeleton. ÃŸHeavy-spectrin mutant larvae affect ensheathing glial cell polarity with delocalized PIP2 and Nrv2 and exhibit an abnormal locomotion which is similarly shown by ensheathing glia ablated larvae. Thus, polarized glia compartmentalizes the brain and is essential for proper nervous system function.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mitochondrial-nuclear cross-talk in the human brain is modulated by cell type and perturbed in neurodegenerative disease

Mitochondrial dysfunction contributes to the pathogenesis of many neurodegenerative diseases. The mitochondrial genome encodes core respiratory chain proteins, but the vast majority of mitochondrial proteins are nuclear-encoded, making interactions between the two genomes vital for cell function. Here, we examine these relationships by comparing mitochondrial and nuclear gene expression across different regions of the human brain in healthy and disease cohorts. We find strong regional patterns that are modulated by cell-type and reflect functional specialisation. Nuclear genes causally implicated in sporadic Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease (AD) show much stronger relationships with the mitochondrial genome than expected by chance, and mitochondrial-nuclear relationships are highly perturbed in AD cases, particularly through synaptic and lysosomal pathways, potentially implicating the regulation of energy balance and removal of dysfunction mitochondria in the etiology or progression of the disease. Finally, we present MitoNuclearCOEXPlorer, a tool to interrogate key mitochondria-nuclear relationships in multi-dimensional brain data.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hepatic expression of GAA results in enhanced enzyme bioavailability in mice and non-human primates

Pompe disease (PD) is a severe neuromuscular disorder caused by deficiency of the lysosomal enzyme acid alpha-glucosidase (GAA). PD is currently treated with enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) with intravenous infusions of recombinant human GAA (rhGAA). Although the introduction of ERT represents a breakthrough in the management of PD, the approach suffers from several shortcomings. Here, we developed a mouse model of PD to compare the efficacy of hepatic gene transfer with adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors expressing secretable GAA with long-term ERT. Liver expression of GAA results in enhanced pharmacokinetics and uptake of the enzyme in peripheral tissues compared to ERT. Combination of gene transfer with pharmacological chaperones boosts GAA bioavailability, resulting in improved rescue of the PD phenotype. Scale-up of hepatic gene transfer to non-human primates also successfully results in enzyme secretion in blood and uptake in key target tissues, supporting the ongoing clinical translation of the approach.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Location-dependent threat and associated neural abnormalities in clinical anxiety

Anxiety disorders are characterized by maladaptive defensive responses to distal or uncertain threats. Elucidating neural mechanisms of anxiety is essential to understand the development and maintenance of anxiety disorders. In fMRI, patients with pathological anxiety (ANX, n"‰="‰23) and healthy controls (HC, n"‰="‰28) completed a contextual threat learning paradigm in which they picked flowers in a virtual environment comprising a danger zone in which flowers were paired with shock and a safe zone (no shock). ANX compared with HC showed 1) decreased ventromedial prefrontal cortex and anterior hippocampus activation during the task, particularly in the safe zone, 2) increased insula and dorsomedial prefrontal cortex activation during the task, particularly in the danger zone, and 3) increased amygdala and midbrain/periaqueductal gray activation in the danger zone prior to potential shock delivery. Findings suggest that ANX engage brain areas differently to modulate context-appropriate emotional responses when learning to discriminate cues within an environment.
MENTAL HEALTH

