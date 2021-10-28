CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

The Chungking Legation: Australia’s first diplomatic mission to China, 80 years ago

By Kate Bagnall, Senior Lecturer in Humanities, University of Tasmania, Sophie Couchman, Honorary Research Fellow, La Trobe University
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E23TC_0cerzevJ00
Frederic Eggleston presented his credentials to Chinese President Lin Sen (林森) at an official reception in Chungking on 28 October 1941 Sydney Morning Herald, November 12 1941

Gough Whitlam’s visit to China in 1971 is an iconic moment in the history of Australia-China relations. As prime minister, he officially recognised the People’s Republic of China the following year, heralding a new era of engagement with China.

But Whitlam’s visit overshadows an earlier and equally significant moment in Australia’s relationship with China.

On October 28 1941, Australia opened its first diplomatic mission in China, a legation in the wartime capital of Chungking (Chongqing) in central Szechwan (Sichuan) province.

Until the 1930s, Australian foreign policy was still considered part of British Empire policy. But with the urgency of the second world war, Australia began to exercise a foreign policy distinct from Britain. Australia’s first overseas diplomatic missions were established in Washington and Tokyo in 1940. The Chungking Legation was the third.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02qIjy_0cerzevJ00
The Australian Legation in Chungking at No. 71 I Au Tze, c.1942. Chongqing Foreign Affairs Office Archive

Australia announced its decision to appoint an Australian Minister to China in May 1941. Sir Frederic Eggleston was chosen for the role and his counterpart, the first Chinese Minister to Australia, Dr Hsu Mo (徐謨), arrived in Canberra in September 1941 .

The notorious White Australia Policy was still in place, but by the end of the year Australia and China would be allies in defending the Pacific against the Japanese.

Wartime Chungking

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YbioM_0cerzevJ00
Stairs leading up from the ferry landing on the Yangtze River at Chungking, 1941. American Geographical Society Library, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Libraries, fr205777

China had been at war with Japan since July 1937. With much of the east coast of the country under Japanese occupation, Chungking served as the wartime capital.

Perched on the steep banks of the Yangtze River, the city was swollen with refugees, suffered heavy bombing, and faced shortages of food, housing and supplies.

Read more: On our side: remembering the national and international in China's war

An early challenge for the Legation was finding suitable premises and equipping it. Eventually, a building at No. 71 I Au Tze (遺愛祠) in the Li Family Estate (李家花園) became home to the offices and residence for the staff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IISCS_0cerzevJ00
Scenes in Chungking – China’s much-bombed capital, 1942. Chronicle (Adelaide), May 14 1942

Legation staff were advised to bring all the clothes they would need, medicines including quinine (to treat malaria) and aspirin, and daily items like soap, toothpaste and boot polish. Other stores had to be ordered from India.

Transport to Chungking was difficult. People and supplies first came in by road over the Himalayas via the Burma Road. Later they came by plane, landing on a tiny island in the middle of the Yangtze River.

Alison Waller, wife of First Secretary Keith Waller , recalled , “you felt you had ten tin trunks sitting on your chest, and you couldn’t breathe because you had to fly right over the Himalayas”.

The Legation staff

Sir Frederic Eggleston (1875–1954), known as “The Egg” to staff, was a warm and thoughtful leader, and a popular and respected member of the foreign diplomatic community. A former lawyer and experienced public servant, Eggleston proved himself an able diplomat, serving in Chungking until 1944, when he was appointed Ambassador to the United States.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ni2AM_0cerzevJ00
Frederic Eggleston outside the Waichiao Pinkuan (外交賓館), Foreign Ministry reception house, in Chungking. Australian Government Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade

Diplomatic and office staff sent from Australia worked alongside locally employed staff, including a Chinese teacher, translators and clerks. Australian wives, such as Alison Waller, were also employed by the Legation.

Their work supported the Australian Minister to China, whose role, in Eggleston’s words , was “to interpret the Chinese viewpoint to Australia and the Australian viewpoint to China”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30jVKT_0cerzevJ00
Charles Lee at the Australian Legation, Nanking, 1947. Private collection of F.B. Hall

Among the staff was the first Chinese-Australian diplomat, Charles Lee (1913–1996), who was born in the Northern Territory to Cantonese parents.

After graduating from the University of Queensland, Lee joined the public service in 1936. He was chosen to become Third Secretary in Chungking because of his general aptitude and his abilities with Cantonese and Japanese.

During his time in Chungking, Lee’s proficient language skills (now including Mandarin), local connections and general knowledge rendered him invaluable. He went on to represent Australia in Indonesia, Singapore and Spain, among other countries, and retired in 1973.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h5wmF_0cerzevJ00
Brisbane’s Courier-Mail reporting on Maris King’s appointment, 1943. Courier-Mail (Brisbane), July 22 1943

Another notable staffer was Maris King (1922–1997). Only 20 when she left Australia, alone, for Chungking in 1943, King worked as Eggleston’s secretary.

She stayed in Chungking for 15 months and later returned to work in Shanghai and Hong Kong. King went on to have a lifetime career as a diplomat, becoming only the second woman to head an Australian diplomatic mission before her retirement in 1984.

As she recalled of her time in China: “I had a ball! I’m surprised my mother let me go, looking back, because life overseas was so hazardous really in those days, with the war and all that, and I was very young – and female!”

After the war

Japan surrendered to China on September 9 1945. With the war over, the Nationalist government moved back to Nanking (Nanjing). The Australian Legation followed, relocating in April 1946 under the charge of a new Minister to China, Professor Douglas Berry Copland (1894–1971).

The Nanking Legation was upgraded to an embassy in 1948, and closed in 1949 after the Communists gained power. Charles Lee was the only member of the Chungking Legation to stay until the Nanking Embassy closed.

It would be another 24 years until, with Whitlam’s recognition of the People’s Republic of China, a new Australian Embassy opened in Beijing in 1973. But 80 years on, it is worth remembering the changing and complex relationship Australia has had with China.

Read more: Fifty years after Whitlam's breakthrough China trip, the Morrison government could learn much from it

Kate Bagnall was commissioned by the Chinese Museum in Melbourne to undertake research on the history of the Chungking Legation for a project funded by the Australian Consulate-General in Chengdu, China.

Sophie Couchman was employed as Curator at the Chinese Museum in Melbourne and managed a project on the Chungking Legation funded by the Australian Consulate-General in Chengdu.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese state media chief threatens air strike on US troops reported to be in Taiwan

After a report from the Wall Street Journal on Thursday claimed U.S. troops have been training troops in Taiwan for the past year, the editor-in-chief of the Chinese state-run Global Times said those U.S. troops should reveal their location and see whether they will be attacked and “eliminated” with a “targeted air strike” by China’s military.
MILITARY
TIME

The U.S. Risks Catastrophe if It Doesn't Clarify Its Taiwan Strategy

At a recent CNN town hall, President Biden strongly and directly promised to defend Taiwan from a Chinese invasion, saying bluntly “Yes, we have a commitment to do that,” when asked about the situation. But the U.S. very specifically does not have such a commitment. In fact, for decades our policy has been one of so-called “strategic ambiguity,” i.e. choosing not to be definitive as to how the U.S. would respond to an invasion from the mainland of what Beijing regards as its renegade province. Recently, the presence of U.S. troops on the islands became public, provoking angry protests from China.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central China#East China#Northern China#Chinese#Australian#The Chungking Legation#The Australian Legation#White Australia Policy#Japanese
Daily Mail

China's take-over in America's back yard: How Beijing has spent $140BILLION on ports, roads, and power plants in Latin America and the Caribbean as Cuba signs a new energy deal while US influence fades

On the face of it, America has little to fear from China's new deal to upgrade Cuba's power grid. The countries are already firm allies via their Communist leaders, Havana is under a diplomatic and economic embargo from Washington, and all efforts to mend ties between the two ended when Obama left office.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

There’s an option on Taiwan

Contrary to the Oct. 27 news headline “U.S. has few options if China were to seize islands administered by Taiwan,” the United States can radically reduce the odds of this occurring. China has an enormous appetite for annexing territory that tragically included Tibet, and we need to make it clear that annexing Taiwan or its islands is unacceptable. We are not doing that. The danger is that Chinese President Xi Jinping will underestimate our resolve if in fact we are resolved to protect Taiwan and its islands from invasion.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

Could China ever invade Taiwan – and what would happen next?

With a record number of Chinese fighters flying sorties in Taiwan’s air defence zone in October, and rhetoric on all sides becoming more heated, many observers say the past few weeks have been the most tense in the region for decades. How serious is the prospect of an attempt by Beijing to take back the island that it has claimed since 1949 – and would an attack draw the US into a major international conflict?
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Melbourne
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
India
Country
Japan
Place
Sydney
Country
Singapore
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
CNN

China is urging families to stock up on food as supply challenges multiply

Hong Kong/Seoul (CNN Business) — China is telling families to stock up on food and other daily essentials as bad weather, energy shortages and Covid-19 restrictions threaten to disrupt supplies. The country's Ministry of Commerce late Monday issued a notice directing local governments to encourage people to stockpile "daily necessities,"...
FOOD & DRINKS
TheConversationAU

Scott Morrison attends pivotal global climate talks today, bringing a weak plan that leaves Australia exposed

Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrives at today’s opening of the United Nations climate summit with a 2050 net-zero emissions target born from a painful political process. Friendly nations will breathe a sigh of relief, freed from the awkward task of calling out Australia on that basic climate pledge. But the target won’t afford Australia much cover in Glasgow. This nation still doesn’t have a 2030 emissions-reduction target that passes international muster. Nor does it have policies to achieve greater near-term emissions cuts, or a strategy for the economic and social transition. The paucity of process around Australia’s climate...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Australia's 'great resignation' is a myth — we are changing jobs less than ever before

In the wake of a jump in the proportion of workers quitting jobs in the United States – dubbed the “Great Resignation” – Australia’s media has been warning of a surge in resignations here. “Here comes the Great Resignation,” reads one headline; “Millions of Aussies predicted to leave jobs” reads another. In fact: there is no evidence of such a phenomenon here if there was, it would be no bad thing Australia’s resignation rate has fallen to an all-time low. The term was coined in late 2020 by Texas A&M University’s Anthony Klotz in response to two developments he said had collided like a...
JOBS
Iola Register

Despite Xi’s absence, China shows progress on climate change

Among the 120 or so world leaders gathered in Glasgow for the Cop26 climate crisis talks, there has been one very conspicuous absence: Xi Jinping, president of by far the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitter, responsible for more than a quarter of all emissions. Mr Xi’s decision to stay away is unsurprising; previously a frequent traveller, he has not left his country for 21 months, since the pandemic took hold. But the reduction of the Chinese leader’s contribution to a written statement, making no new commitments, has highlighted concern about Beijing’s recent decisions.
INDIA
Birmingham Star

'Technical glitch' interrupts Indian diplomat's assertions on China's BRI at UN transport conference in Beijing last week

By Naveen KapoorNew Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): A technical glitch at the United Nations transport conference held in Beijing last week raised eyebrows and surprised many. Microphone suddenly went silent when Indian diplomat Priyanka Sohoni was explaining India's position on China's Belt And Road Initiative (BRI). The chair of...
INDIA
TheConversationAU

Australia is about to be hit by a carbon tax whether the prime minister likes it or not, except the proceeds will go overseas

Ten years ago, in the lead-up to Australia’s short-lived carbon price or “carbon tax” (either description is valid), the deepest fear on the part of businesses was that they would lose out to untaxed firms overseas. Instead of buying Australian carbon-taxed products, Australian and export customers would buy untaxed (possibly dirtier) products from somewhere else. It would give late-movers (countries that hadn’t yet adopted a carbon tax) a “free kick” in industries from coal and steel to aluminium to liquefied natural gas to cement, to wine, to meat and dairy products, even to copy paper. It’s why the Gillard government handed out free...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

This Is Sanmenxia City, China, Where the Yangshao Culture Was Discovered 100 Years Ago

SANMENXIA, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 22, 2021-- On October 17, the Yangshao Village National Archaeological Site Park opened, which is located in Mianchi County, Sanmenxia City, central China’s Henan Province, where the Yangshao culture was discovered and named, and was declared the first batch of national key cultural relics protection units by the Chinese State Council in 1961.
CHINA
Business Insider

Xi hails restoration of PRC's rights in UN 50 years ago

- The restoration of all the rights of PRC in the UN 50 years ago is a victory of the Chinese people and the people from around the world. - The restoration of PRC's seat in the UN is of significant, far-reaching importance. - The past five decades have witnessed...
CHINA
Street.Com

US Ships And Planes Conducted 2,000 Spying Missions Aimed At China This Year, Says Military Analyst

United States warships and planes carried out over 2,000 close spying operations aimed at China this year, according to a military analyst. The targets of these missions include Chinese controlled islands and reefs in the South China Sea, as well as the coastal area of the Chinese mainland, according to Cao Yanzhong, a researcher with the People's Liberation Army Academy of Military Science.
MILITARY
985theriver.com

Australia’s central bank extends swap deal with China counterpart

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s central bank extended a currency swap agreement with its Chinese counterpart earlier this year even as mounting trade tensions deadlocked talks between the countries’ governments. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) extended the deal with the People’s Bank of China back in July, though the first...
ECONOMY
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy