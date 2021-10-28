CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

One Of The Oddest Geological Wonders Is Located Right Here In Illinois

By Melissa Mahoney
 7 days ago

Many people around the country think that the Illinois landscape is mostly flat prairie, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Throughout the state are lush forests, rivers, lakes, bluffs, canyons, and some of the most fascinating rock formations you’ll ever see. One such rock formation, known as Old Stoneface, can be found within the Shawnee National Forest and it’s one of the strangest and most fascinating geological wonders in Illinois.

Stoneface Research Natural Area covers 176 acres within the Shawnee National Forest. Here you will find upland forests, prairie, sandstone cliffs, and more.
To find Old Stoneface, you can take a 1.6-mile out-and-back trail that has a 265-foot overall elevation gain. It's an easy-to-moderate trail, although it's somewhat rocky and overgrown in certain areas.
Along the trail, there are plenty of overhangs and even a tunnel of boulders to go through. You'll also see this cave which provides a nice shelter if it's raining.
There's no arguing how spectacular the views are on the way to Old Stoneface. Just look at this panoramic vista from one of the overlooks!
When you get to Old Stoneface, prepared to be wowed! You'll be able to see how this oddly fascinating geological wonder got its name.
Old Stoneface is part of an escarpment ridge that was caused by the Shawneetown fault zone millions of years ago. It's amazing what nature can do over time.
This is one odd geological formation that everyone should see at least once in their lifetime! Just make sure you bring a sturdy pair of hiking boots and exercise extreme caution while on top of the bluffs viewing Old Stoneface.

Have you hiked to Old Stoneface in Illinois’ Shawnee National Forest? If you have, what did you think of it? Do you know of any other fascinating rock formations around the state? Please share in the comments.

For more incredible geological wonders, check out this article on Garden of the Gods Wilderness.

