One Of The Oddest Geological Wonders Is Located Right Here In Illinois
By Melissa Mahoney
Only In Illinois
7 days ago
Many people around the country think that the Illinois landscape is mostly flat prairie, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Throughout the state are lush forests, rivers, lakes, bluffs, canyons, and some of the most fascinating rock formations you’ll ever see. One such rock formation, known as Old Stoneface, can be found within the Shawnee National Forest and it’s one of the strangest and most fascinating geological wonders in Illinois.
