CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

National organizations declare state of emergency on mental health

By Tre Francis
KATC News
KATC News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cZvSd_0cerzGvz00

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP), and Children’s Hospital Association (CHA) have come together to declare a national emergency on child and adolescent mental health .

According to the AAP, they are experiencing soaring rates of depression, anxiety, and suicidal behavior because of the pandemic, and the ongoing struggle for racial justice is contributing to this mental health concern.

The CDC reports that between February and March in 2021, suicide attempts were up 51 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

Now the American Academy of Pediatrics and other national organizations have declared a national state of emergency with the rising statistics.

Angela Kately Eaglin, mother and mental health clinician, says she believes the amount of deaths during the pandemic, as well as the fear of the unknown for the future, brings anxiety to some.

“Having family members and friends getting ill and die. It’s the unknown. When is it our turn? Are we going to be next? Because we’re not vaccinated or even if we are vaccinated we can still get ill. So the unknown is taking a toll on youth and adolescence, especially because the adults they may be going to don’t have the answers,” Eaglin said.

Eaglin also says she believes mental health has affected communities of color because of injustices.

“I’m definitely concerned for my black child. I’m just doing all that I can personally and professionally to advocate for that, and collectively with others in the meantime, in hopes for a change soon,” Eaglin said.

Licensed Professional Counselor and Registered Play Therapist Amy Romero says kids need to be active in interacting with each other; she adds that she believes misinformation or not receiving enough information on the pandemic played a role in the mental health crisis.

She also says staying active and interacting with people more will relieve some of those tensions.

“Exercise is a great way to relieve stress. Getting back into doing hobbies and things you love to do connecting with friends and family not just through screens because that does take away a bit of that human connection,” Romero explained.

The AAP, AACAP, and CHA are calling for advocacy of increased federal funding to improve mental health screening, diagnosis, and treatment to appropriately address everyone’s mental health needs.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 1

Related
KDVR.com

Children’s Mental Health – National State of Emergency

The American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry have declared a national state of emergency for children’s mental health. Joining us to talk more about this important topic is Dr. Gabrielle Carlson. For more information visit HealthyChildren.org.
MENTAL HEALTH
northeastern.edu

Declaration of mental health ‘emergency’ among children and teens brings calls for more early intervention

Declaration of mental health ‘emergency’ among children and teens brings calls for more early intervention. It’s official: the rising rates of mental health problems among the youth today, made worse under the COVID-19 pandemic, constitutes a national emergency, three of the country’s top associations of psychiatrists, pediatricians, and doctors announced last week.
KIDS
Medscape News

The Emerging Role of Ultraprocessed Foods in Mental Health

Ever wondered why you've gulped down a glass of store-bought orange juice, after a serving of salty fries, and thought to yourself, "I'll have another, please"?. Or maybe you've wondered why that jam sandwich on white bread left you feeling unsatisfied and wanting another. I certainly have and, in fact,...
MENTAL HEALTH
Scientific American

Common Antidepressant Slashes Risk of COVID Death

A cheap, widely available drug used to treat mental illness cuts both the risk of death from COVID-19 and the need for people with the disease to receive intensive medical care, according to clinical-trial results. The drug, called fluvoxamine, is taken for conditions including depression and obsessive–compulsive disorder. But it...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Health#Cdc#National Emergency#Adolescence#Aap
newscenter1.tv

Resources, organizations for mental health help for veterans

RAPID CITY, S.D.— For returning vets, only around 50 percent receive mental health treatment they might need. The National Veterans Foundation reports that barriers preventing veterans from help related to mental health issues could range from long wait times, travel, lack of understanding, or even fear of being seen as weak.
RAPID CITY, SD
theithacan.org

School of Music students organize mental health group

Between standard academic responsibilities and personal life, students in the School of Music are required to follow a very strict schedule to ensure no practice time is wasted. Luckily, there is a place on campus that busy musicians can turn to in order to take a much needed moment for themselves.
MENTAL HEALTH
WTOV 9

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID: New possible side effect of booster vaccine has been revealed

The booster programme has been ramping up in the UK, with over8 million inoculatedso far. Much like the first two doses of the vaccine, the booster jab also comes with an array of side effects that the inoculated could possibly experience. The reactions to the mRNA vaccine include headaches, pain...
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

10,857 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19; 30,000 Hospitalized

The number of fully vaccinated Americans dying of COVID-19 has increased as breakthrough hospitalizations continue to rise, according to national data. As of Oct. 18, at least 10,857 Americans have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. People aged 65 and older made up 85% of the deaths while female patients represented 43% of the total breakthrough fatalities, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were also 2,299 deaths that occurred in patients who were asymptomatic or whose deaths were not related to COVID-19 but tested positive for the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KATC News

KATC News

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy