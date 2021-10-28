Flood Warning issued for Essex, Morris, Passaic by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-28 11:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-28 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC013-027-031-290330- /O.CON.KPHI.FL.W.0081.000000T0000Z-000000T0000Z/ /SIGN4.1.ER.211028T1800Z.211031T1200Z.000000T0000Z.NO/...alerts.weather.gov
