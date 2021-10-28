Flood Warning issued for Essex, Passaic by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-28 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC013-031-282015- /O.CON.KPHI.FL.W.0082.211028T1800Z-211029T0000Z/ /LTFN4.1.ER.211028T1800Z.211028T1800Z.211028T1800Z.NO/...alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0