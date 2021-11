Just a couple of weeks ago, D.C. United seemed destined for the postseason, while New York Red Bulls season obituaries were being readied, but the situation has been flipped on its head as MLS’s original rivalry picks back up tonight at Audi Field. United, winless in four matches and deprived of multiple key starters, has fallen below the red line, while the Red Bulls — arguably the most in-form team in MLS at the moment — have surged up the Eastern Conference standings and into 6th place.

MLS ・ 8 DAYS AGO