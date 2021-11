Bandai Namco Entertainment Officially Announces The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me. Supermassive Games is an independent studio that has released various titles, hitting its major success in Until Dawn while Bandai Namco is a leader in the video game industry with titles such as Naruto, Dragon Ball Z and One Piece under its portfolio. Supermassive Games and Bandai Namco Entertainment have come together once again to bring fans the fourth feature of the Dark Picture Anthology series, The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me. Supermassive Games have seen great success with the series as the The Dark Pictures Anthology takes players on an ominous, scary journey and develops an interesting, uncanny story. The developers are ready to send players back into the world!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO