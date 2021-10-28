Sutter County supervisors push back vote on hiring contact tracers

The Sutter County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 Tuesday to push back a vote on whether to approve a contract to hire more contact investigators/tracers until its next regular meeting on Nov. 9.

Supervisors Nick Micheli, Mat Conant, Dan Flores and Karm Bains voted yes and Supervisor Mike Ziegenmeyer voted no. Micheli made the motion to continue the vote to allow more time to review the contract.

The contract with the Public Health Institute (PHI) would run until April 2022 and pay for four contact investigators/tracers and one supervisor, according to Sutter County Health and Human Services Public Health Branch Director Leah Northrop.

During the board meeting, Northrop said the staff provided by PHI would come to the county trained and would just need to learn the county’s protocols and procedures.

“These contractors would be able to hit the ground running and really provide much needed relief for our current case investigators as many of our COVID team have been working seven days a week conducting case investigations and related activities,” Northrop said.

The $282,284 contract will be paid for by two federal grants and would not impact the county’s general fund. Northrop said in the last week there have been 181 new cases in Sutter County and from Friday to Sunday there were 95 new cases that the county’s team responded to. She said the additional contact investigators/tracers would help in mitigating the spread of other communicable diseases.

Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu also presented to the board on Tuesday and provided an overview of what contact investigators/tracers provide in the effort to break the chain of transmission of communicable diseases. She cited the decrease in cases of tuberculosis over the last 60 years as being the result of aggressive contact investigation and tracing.

“Contact investigation, contact tracing is foundational to how we control disease from a public health standpoint,” Luu said.

Two members of the public made comments opposing the contract citing concerns over how it would infringe on people’s right to privacy. Ziegenmeyer echoed that concern during his comments.

“Dr. Luu, I feel that the public feels that the government is basically getting a free pass for spying,” Ziegenmeyer said.

Contact investigation/tracing is done separately in each county. On Sept. 28, a motion to approve a $650,000 contract between Yuba County Health and Human Services and the Public Health Institute failed after three of the supervisors present did not second the motion. Supervisor Gary Bradford made a motion to approve the contract and a second was not made by the remaining supervisors: Seth Fuhrer, Don Blaser and Andy Vasquez. Supervisor Randy Fletcher was absent on Sept. 28.

In other business:

– Supervisors unanimously approved a contract with Genasys Inc. in the amount of $92,628 for an evacuation management platform (Zonehaven) for a four-year period. After the 2017 Oroville Dam incident, it was determined that evacuation planning in Sutter County was lacking, Sutter County Emergency Operations Manager Zachary Hamill said.

Genasys Inc. was the only proposal received after the county put out a request for proposal. The platform Zonehaven is used by Yuba County in emergency situations.

“This platform will make it easy for fire, law, and the Office of Emergency Management to serve the community with a clear, concise, and easy-to-use tool that will get them to safety quickly and effectively,” a staff report read.

For more information, visit community.zonehaven.com.

The next regular board of supervisors meeting will be held on Nov. 9 at 3 p.m.