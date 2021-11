How can you say that a life that lasted very nearly One Hundred Years felt like it was cut short? That is my feeling when talking about Mr. Joe. I had never met him personally, that was supposed to happen at his birthday get together this year. But I, like so many of us here on Tigernet, felt like we knew the man very well, as he graciously allowed us into his life via the many different stories and pearls of wisdom he would impart on these boards.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 18 HOURS AGO