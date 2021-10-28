CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Atomic Scale “Lasagna” Controls Heat Flow at the Nanoscale

By Tokyo Metropolitan University
scitechdaily.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeterostructures of atomically thin layers help control heat transfer. Researchers from Tokyo Metropolitan University have found new ways of controlling how heat flows through thin materials by stacking atomically thin layers of atoms into van der Waals heterostructures. By comparing different stacks of different materials, or even the same material after...

scitechdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

Wild New Paper Claims Earth May Be Surrounded by a Giant Magnetic Tunnel

Mysterious structures in the sky that have puzzled astronomers for decades might finally have an explanation – and it's quite something. The North Polar Spur and the Fan Region, on opposite sides of the sky, may be connected by a vast system of magnetized filaments. These form a structure resembling a tunnel that circles the Solar System, and many nearby stars besides. "If we were to look up in the sky," said astronomer Jennifer West of the University of Toronto in Canada, "we would see this tunnel-like structure in just about every direction we looked – that is, if we had eyes...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

The Pupil in Your Eye Can Perceive Numerical Information, Not Just Light

You might know that the size of the pupils in our eyes changes depending on how well lit our environment is, but there's more to the story: Scientists have now discovered that the pupil also shifts in size depending on how many objects we're observing. The more objects in a scene, the bigger the pupil grows, as if to better accommodate everything that it has to look at. This "perceived numerosity" is a simple and automatic reflex, the new research shows. In a new study, researchers observed the pupil sizes of 16 participants while they looked at pictures of dots. In some...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Student Cracks the High-Dimensional Quantum Code – Reveals Hidden Structures of Quantum Entangled States

A new and fast tool for quantum computing and communication. Isaac Nape, an emerging South African talent in the study of quantum optics, is part of a crack team of Wits physicists who led an international study that revealed the hidden structures of quantum entangled states. The study was published in the renowned scientific journal, Nature Communications.
EDUCATION
ScienceAlert

'Genetic Goldmine' in Earth's Harshest Desert Could Be The Key to Feeding The Future

It's not easy for life in Chile's unforgiving Atacama desert: a harsh, hostile place renowned for being the planet's driest non-polar desert. Yet against the odds, life somehow survives in these barren badlands, which have a history of farming stretching back thousands of years. Identifying the mechanisms behind these unlikely successes is a task that's more important today than perhaps ever before, as it could reveal the secrets of making food grow in a world becoming hotter and drier with every passing year. In a new study, scientists have discerned some of those hidden tricks, discovering the genetic underpinnings of a range of...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atomic#Heat Transfer#Atoms#Heat Treatment#Lasagna#Heterostructures#Cvd
Ubergizmo

Researchers Demonstrate How They Can Create Fuel Out Of Thin Air

Traditional fuel sources are a finite resource and eventually, we will run out of them. This is why over the years, there has been an increase in research and development in trying to find clean alternative forms of energy, whether it be from wind turbines, water dams, the sun, and more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
umich.edu

How pearls achieve nanoscale precision

In research that could inform future high-performance nanomaterials, a University of Michigan-led team has uncovered for the first time how mollusks build ultradurable structures with a level of symmetry that outstrips everything else in the natural world, with the exception of individual atoms. “We humans, with all our access to...
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

Calligraphy at the nanoscale

(Nanowerk Spotlight) Nanotechnology device fabrication – from electronics to photonics, security, biotechnology and medicine – often requires some form of nanopatterning technique in order to achieve the structures and surfaces required for the device. And although they may not be visible to the naked eye, the nanometer-sized trenches, ridges, curves and grooves of these patterns and surfaces have a very visible impact on if the device works as designed.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Phys.org

Controlling light with a material three atoms thick

Most of us control light all the time without even thinking about it, usually in mundane ways: we don a pair of sunglasses and put on sunscreen, and close—or open—our window blinds. But the control of light can also come in high-tech forms. The screen of the computer, tablet, or...
PHYSICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Phys.org

The highest amplification in tiny nanoscale devices

A team of researchers from the University of Florida, led by Dr. Philip Feng, in collaboration with Prof. Steven Shaw in Florida Institute of Technology, has now demonstrated extremely high-efficient mechanical signal amplification in nanoscale mechanical resonators operating at radio frequency. The devices employed in this research might be the tiniest mechanical resonators exhibiting amplification, and the gain achieved is the highest known for all mechanical devices reported to date.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Shrinking multiplexed orbital angular momentum to the nanoscale

The demand for ultrafast, condensed, broadband and secure transfer of energy and information is advancing at an unprecedented pace, with 6"‰G telecommunication already on its way. An enabler of this is to exploit light's many degrees of freedom (DoF) for optical multiplexing technology, now an essential tool for modern information delivery. The use of ultrafast pulsed lasers has facilitated the transition of data recording from a surface layer to a 3D volume1. Advances in nanotechnology, especially plasmonic nanomaterials, have enabled light multiplexing to be performed with five DoFs2. An exciting prospect to overcome the impending data crunch3 is to use the spatial mode of light as an additional DoF, with orbital angular momentum (OAM) a popular candidate4. But modern optical information technology systems require miniaturised and integrated solutions, and here OAM has a problem: as one zooms into the nanoscale, the telltale helical structure of OAM gets lost as the light wave appears locally flat. Just as ants cannot easily tell whether they are walking along a straight rod or a helical corkscrew, nanostructured matter cannot discern the OAM of a spatial mode. In a recently published paper5, Xu Ouyang and co-authors overcome this challenge in an ingenious manner. They note that while the OAM phase itself cannot be detected, its influence on the resulting sub-wavelength polarisation structure can. In a tightly focussed OAM beam, fine polarisation ellipses arise with orientations dictated by the OAM charge. This orientation can be detected by nanostructures with a similar orientation. Using this as a tool, the authors demonstrate that six-dimensional optical OAM multiplexing can be realised at the nanoscale, exploiting wavelength, polarisation, and three spatial dimensions simultaneously (Fig. 1).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Superluminal-like magnon propagation in antiferromagnetic NiO at nanoscale distances

Magnon-mediated angular-momentum flow in antiferromagnets may become a design element for energy-efficient, low-dissipation and high-speed spintronic devices1,2. Owing to their low energy dissipation, antiferromagnetic magnons can propagate over micrometre distances3. However, direct observation of their high-speed propagation has been elusive due to the lack of sufficiently fast probes2. Here we measure the antiferromagnetic magnon propagation in the time domain at the nanoscale (â‰¤50"‰nm) with optical-driven terahertz emission. In non-magnetic-Bi2Te3/antiferromagnetic-insulator-NiO/ferromagnetic-Co trilayers, we observe a magnon velocity of ~650"‰km"‰s"“1 in the NiO layer. This velocity far exceeds previous estimations of the maximum magnon group velocity of ~40"‰km"‰s"“1, which were based on the magnon dispersion measurements of NiO using inelastic neutron scattering4,5. Our theory suggests that for magnon propagation at the nanoscale, a finite damping makes the dispersion anomalous for small magnon wavenumbers and yields a superluminal-like magnon velocity. Given the generality of finite dissipation in materials, our results strengthen the prospects of ultrafast nanodevices using antiferromagnetic magnons.
SCIENCE
mbl.edu

Photons Map the Atomic Scale to Help Medicine & More | Science News for Students

Journalist Kathiann Kowalski researched this story while on a “Chicago Fellowship” through the MBL’s Logan Science Journalism Program. A giant ring-shaped research laboratory in Illinois is providing a new window into teeny, tiny molecules. What scientists learn there can help them study diseases, build better batteries, design bridges and aircraft, fight pollution and more.
VISUAL ART
scitechdaily.com

Ultrashort Flashes of Light – Separated Only by Quadrillionths of a Second – Combined Precisely and Quickly

Ultrashort flashes of light lasting less than a quadrillionth of a second are fast growing in technological importance. In laser sources, pairs and groups of light flashes can be created instead of individual flashes. Similar to the chemically bonded atoms in a molecule, they are coupled with each other and their short temporal intervals can possess remarkable stability. Researchers at the Universities of Bayreuth and Constance have now revealed a cause for the stable coupling of ultrashort light flashes and found a way to control their spacing both very precisely and rapidly.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Genetics Discovery Reveals How Legumes Give Oxygen to Symbiotic Bacteria in Their Roots

Scientists discover the genetics inside legumes that control the production of an oxygen-carrying molecule, crucial to the plant’s close relationships with nitrogen-fixing bacteria. The finding offers the potential to give other plants the ability to produce ammonia from bacteria – reducing the need for the fossil fuel-dependent and polluting practice...
WILDLIFE
Physics World

Raman and PL at the nanoscale: why it’s important for 2D materials

Join the audience for a live webinar at 4 p.m. GMT/5 p.m. CET on 16 November 2021 exploring recent advances in nanoscale Raman characterization of new 2D materials and heterostructures. Want to take part in this webinar?. From graphene to TMDCs and beyond, Raman spectroscopy and Raman imaging proved to...
CHEMISTRY
yankodesign.com

This compact water boiler concept features scheduled heating that can be controlled from your smartphone!

Nomad is a battery-operated, compact, and portable water heating concept that includes programmed heating and smartphone controls to make heating water as simple as ever. Nomad is the lifestyle of 2021. Like a newsletter we actually enjoy receiving, we’re all subscribing to it. With remote work becoming more plausible for everyone, a mobile lifestyle has too. While there are plenty of upsides to the nomad life, there are just as many challenges. Luckily, designers across the globe have come up with their own solutions. Industrial product designer, Hamza Bavčić created a compact water heater, aptly called Nomad, designed for the modern nomad to have access to hot water wherever their travels take them.
ELECTRONICS
Phys.org

New method to predict stress at atomic scale

The amount of stress a material can withstand before it cracks is critical information when designing aircraft, spacecraft, and other structures. Aerospace engineers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign used machine learning for the first time to predict stress in copper at the atomic scale. According to Huck Beng Chew...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nanowerk.com

Nanoscale self-assembling salt-crystal 'origami' balls envelop liquids

(Nanowerk News) Researchers have developed a technique whereby they can spontaneously encapsulate microscopic droplets of water and oil emulsion in a tiny sphere made of salt crystals—sort of like a minute, self-constructing origami soccer ball filled with liquid. The process, which they are calling ‘crystal capillary origami,’could be used in a range of fields from more precise drug delivery to nanoscale medical devices.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Hungry Caterpillars Can Alter Carbon Emissions on a Huge Scale

A study led by the University of Cambridge has found that periodic mass outbreaks of leaf-munching caterpillars can improve the water quality of nearby lakes — but may also increase the lakes’ carbon dioxide emissions. Outbreaks of caterpillars of invasive gypsy moths, Lymantria dispar dispar, and forest tent caterpillar moths,...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy