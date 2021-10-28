CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday lights show coming to parking lots at Arrowhead Stadium

By Heidi Schmidt
 8 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Chiefs have a new experience to help fans get into the holiday spirit this year.

The organization announced that a drive-thru holiday lights show called ‘ Magic of Lights ‘ will be in the parking lots at Arrowhead Stadium. It’s the first time the event will be at the Truman Sports Complex.

Mahomes cleared after concussion check, Chiefs lose to Titans 27-3

The company behind the display said it uses more than a million lights, LED technology and digital animations along the mile-long drive-thru route. The entire lights show is also timed to familiar holiday music. The event includes Prehistoric Christmas, Big Foot Monster Trucks and the Snow Flurry Tunnel, as well as Magic of Lights favorites including the 12 Days of Christmas, Toyland and the Enchanting Tunnel of Lights.

“We are thrilled to be working with the team at FunGuys Events to bring Magic of Lights to the parking lots at GEHA Field at Arrowhead this holiday season,” Jeremy Slavens, Vice President of Arrowhead Events, said. “We continually look for creative ways to make memories for guests and we’re sure that this winter light show experience will be a hit for adults and kids alike.”

‘Not something you want to miss’: KC NWSL to announce new name during halftime of Saturday’s season finale

The event will be at the stadium nightly from 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. between Nov. 24 and Dec. 24, 2021. Tickets must be purchased in advance and start at $25 per vehicle and go on sale Oct. 29. Prices increase the closer it gets to Christmas.

Party bus and limo pricing is also available.

A presale opportunity for Chiefs Season Ticket Members, including exclusive pricing, will begin Thursday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m.

