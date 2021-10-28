CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feeding America partnering again with Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer in 'Assists for Hunger' program

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 8 days ago
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer is partnering with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin (FAEW) for the fourth consecutive season to tackle hunger across Wisconsin with Budenholzer’s Assists for Hunger program.

FAEW food banks provide meals to multiple families in need, and coach Budenholzer is excited to assist the community once again.

The Assists for Hunger program involves Budenholzer donating $15 to FAEW for every assist made by the Bucks in the 2021-2022 season. The previous three seasons saw more than 5,800 Bucks assists, with Budenholzer donating more than $90,000 to the program so far.

Patti Habeck, the President and CEO of FAEW, praises Budenholzer’s efforts on fighting hunger in Wisconsin.

“We are thrilled to once again team up with Coach as we all work towards the goal of ending hunger. We’ll be rooting for the Bucks, and assists, all season long”, Habeck commented.

For more information on Feeding Wisconsin, including how to donate to a local food bank, head over to feedingwi.org .

