LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Three more COVID-19 cases were confirmed today at Valencia High School, prompting the county Department of Public Health to order the cancellation of the school’s Friday night football game against Saugus High School. Dave Caldwell, spokesman for the William S. Hart Union High School District, told City News Service that some, but not all of the cases, involve the football team, but the infections at the campus have been “epidemiologically linked.” “Everything that has been going on at the school this week, the cases that have been (in the media), they’re all connected,” Caldwell said. The William S. Hart...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO