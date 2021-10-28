CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Weber County may become first in Utah with full-time Public Defender’s Office

By Kade Garner
ABC4
ABC4
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35o1Hh_0cerw4FT00

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A murder trial is being pushed back in Weber County as a result of one-third of the public defense attorneys leaving for new jobs. However, the county acted quickly to prevent this from happening to other cases and may soon be the first county in Utah to have a full-time Public Defender’s Office.

“I’ve been with the county for about seven years, and this is the first time we’ve had a turnover like this,” Weber County Deputy Attorney Bryan Baron told ABC4. He explained that recently five of the county’s 15 public defense lawyers announced that they would be leaving at the end of October. Three accepted positions at Davis County and the other two already had plans to leave.

“It definitely creates some hiccups,” Baron said. Hiccups like making sure those waiting for a hearing keep their right to a speedy trial. Baron told ABC4 that the county is doing a few things to be proactive.

When the five attorneys put in their notice of leave, Baron said the county asked them to continue on with upcoming trials “And handle that trial. We’d be willing to enter an additional contract with them and pay them an hourly rate just to see that case through,” he adds.

Baron said that worked for most cases. However, he explained one murder trial that was scheduled to begin in November is being pushed back until the new attorney is caught up on the case. He said the current attorney has a conflict in scheduling that does not allow him to remain on the case.

The county also has replacements lined up to step in as soon as the five attorneys leave. Baron told ABC4 that the county always accepts resumes for public defenders. This means when an attorney leaves the county, there are potential candidates already in the county’s system.

LOCAL NEWS: After fatal crash, Utah Highway Patrol reminds Utahns to slow down

“I think in most instances, we’re hiring attorneys who have experience, who are competent, who can pick up these cases and really jump right in and get going on them right from the get-go,” stated Baron.

Baron said county leaders were also looking to the future of how public defenders work in the county. He explained that a resolution the county commissioners passed in September allows for the creation of a full-time public defenders office.

Baron explained that this is important because across Utah, all counties contract outside attorneys to work as public defenders. This is no different in Weber County. The current public defenders have their own practices or work for other practices along with working for the county. This means they do not have an office provided by the county to work together. That will change under the resolution.

READ NEXT: Demand for COVID-19 vaccine booster dose high in Davis County

Baron told ABC4 that Weber County will be the first in the state to have a full-time Public Defender’s Office which he said will allow for more efficient handling of cases. He added, “And the real advantage to it that I see is that when all of those attorneys are in the same office, they can collaborate on cases together than they can when they’re in individual offices.”

According to Baron, the county appointed a board to create the Public Defenders’ Office. The board is currently looking for a director who will then fill the open attorney positions. Baron said it is likely that many of the full-time defense attorneys will be fairly new lawyers. He explained that the county will most likely continue to contract outside attorneys while the open positions are filled and while the new hires get some experience with the county. He explained that in cases where there are conflicts of interest with the county, contracted attorneys will be used.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

SLCo District Attorney Office allowing project researchers to review cases over 5-year span

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Handpicked out of 27 prosecuting offices from across the country, the Salt Lake County District Attorney Office is opening its cases back up for the Association of Prosecuting Attorneys, Yale Law School, and Chan Zuckerberg Initiative for the Elevating Trust and Legitimacy for Prosecutors Project. In August, ABC4 first reported […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

The Justice Files: Mother fears her own daughter

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Connie Hillenbrand is torn about her daughter’s future. In 2002, Jennifer Robinson pleaded guilty but mentally ill. A year earlier, she was arrested and charged for murdering her six-month-old son. Now Robinson’s up for parole with the board of pardons but her own mother isn’t sure she’s ready to rejoin […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Weber County, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Sports
Weber County, UT
Government
County
Weber County, UT
State
Utah State
ABC4

Payson man charged for conducting illegal medical procedures in his home

PAYSON, Utah (ABC4) – A man was charged on Tuesday after he was caught by police practicing medicine in his home without a proper medical license, while also leaving a previous patient permanently disfigured. Edgar Flores Bobadilla, 65, of Payson City has been charged with multiple felonies which include practicing medicine without a license, selling, […]
PAYSON, UT
ABC4

A look at the municipal election results

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) –  As your local election headquarters, we’re waking this morning to the results from Utah’s municipal elections. Thousands of Utah voters either turned out to the polls yesterday or mailed in their votes. Although Utah didn’t have any major federal races, this election was the first time ranked-choice voting was widely used […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Defenders#Defense Attorneys#Public Defender S Office#Utah Highway Patrol#Utahns
ABC4

Side-effects principal reason parents in Utah hold off on vaccinating their kids

UTAH (ABC4)- On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration gave the final approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to be administered to children 5-11. However, some parents in Utah remain hesitant about getting their children vaccinated. According to a Nov. 2 survey from Quote Wizzard, the principal reason why parents in Utah are unsure about getting […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah’s redistricting maps submitted to Legislature

UTAH (ABC4) – The maps that could influence who represents you at the state and national level are officially in the hands of the State Legislature. On Monday, the Utah Independent Redistricting Commission presented its district maps for Congress, the State House and State Senate, and School Boards to the Utah Legislative Redistricting Committee… something […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Salt Lake County ready for Election Day

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – More than 1.6 million Utahns are registered to vote in this year’s election. Many of those votes will come in Salt Lake County where candidates are in tight races.  Vote-by-mail ballots are coming into Salt Lake County election sites at a steady pace. Salt Lake City’s Alan Cunningham supports vote by mail and […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC4

Navajo Nation reports 23 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz (ABC4)- Navajo Nation health agencies, including the Navajo Department of Health, the Navajo Epidemiology Center, and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, released their most recent COVID-19 figures. In total, 23 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were reported in the Navajo Nation so far. The overall positive case count is […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC4

Utah college honored for rescuing, rehoming abandoned ducks and geese

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Weber State University and Wasatch Domestic Waterfowl Resource were given “Happy Honk” certificates for rescuing and rehoming more than 60 at-risk ducks and geese this fall. Back in September, WSU partnered with WDWR to safely gather 30 ducks and 34 geese that were roaming the campus. Over the years, abandoned domestic […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

The Justice Files: The murder of Jocelyn Hickenlooper Pt.2

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Jocelyn Hickenlooper and Bernt Murphy became close friends while at a training school for people with mental disabilities. And they may have been searching for love, but murder got in the way. “I think it was mostly my problem because the way I acted and the things I did,” […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Ground breaks on building to replace Utah school damaged by 2020 earthquake

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – A year and a half after a 5.7 magnitude earthquake shook the ground underneath Cyprus High School, officials broke new ground on a building for the school’s students. On Monday, Cyprus students joined Granite School District board members, local elected officials, alumni, and community members at the school’s new site at […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Wood stove conversion program to go live for Davis, Salt Lake County

UTAH (ABC4) – With the colder weather on the way, many are preparing for those chilly temperatures by gathering wood for their wood stoves and fireplaces. But the Department of Environmental Quality is looking to help qualified homeowners convert those systems to newer ones that reduce emissions during the winter inversion season. “We find that […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Who’s moving into Utah? It’s hard to say now, thanks to the pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – In June, demographer Emily Harris published a sweeping report of the migration that Utah has experienced recently. With many comprehensive breakdowns of who is coming into and out of the state as part of her work at the University of Utah’s Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, it could simply be […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

1K+
Followers
609
Post
251K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy