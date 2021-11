PORTLAND, Texas — A student from Gregory-Portland High School was arrested Wednesday after a police situation caused all Gregory-Portland ISD campuses to go on lockout. The schools went into lockout just after 10 a.m. after a report by a parent that a student might have had a gun on the high school campus, Portland police officials said. The student was on campus but fled the area before authorities could find him.

