Theater & Dance

‘Caroline, or Change’ Review: Broadway Revival Starring Sharon D Clarke Is Timely and Necessary

By Ayanna Prescod
Variety
Variety
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NHomr_0cervPUS00

The musical “ Caroline, or Change ” is back on Broadway for the first time since its captivating original production closed in 2004. The best theater revivals highlight the relevance of classic works for new audiences, and the Roundabout Theatre Company’s new production of the beloved Tony Kushner and Jeanine Tesori musical is certainly timely. It’s also necessary.

In this production directed by Michael Longhurst , audiences are introduced to Fly Davis’ eye-catching set design even before the show begins. A statue of a soldier holding a confederate flag stands prominently center stage surrounded by tall stalks of wheat and green grass. An inscription at the soldier’s feet does not offer a name, but simply reads, “The Southern Defenders 1861-1865.”

That statue immediately brings to mind contemporary controversies around similar monuments, including recent calls for the removal of the actual South Defenders Monument in Lake Charles, La. — the setting of “Caroline, or Change” — because of its reminders of slavery. These current realities inform a musical first presented almost 20 years ago and set in 1963, during a time of upheaval and change: President John F. Kennedy has been assassinated, and it’s the height of the civil rights movement. Davis’ design ensures the audience is aware of the show’s historical context, and of its ongoing relevance, from the start.

Underground, in the Gellman family basement, the story of an underpaid, illiterate, divorced and unhappy middle-aged Black maid, Caroline Thibodeaux (Sharon D Clarke), unfolds. Clarke, who won an Olivier Award for her performance in the role, does angry well. Her misery can be seen in her face through every grimace and puff of her cigarette, and in her stance with every hard flinch. Smiles are few and far between, only appearing at the thought of a rendezvous with Nat King Cole or at the Motown-like music that comes alive through her radio (gorgeously personified by performers Nasia Thomas, Nya and Harper Miles).

Caroline complains about working as a maid at the age of 39, but believes she has no other options. Her hopelessness, depression and general self-destructive outlook are presented empathetically, but can feel like an overdone storyline. What isn’t brought to light as clearly is the way that Caroline’s behavior can be seen as an echo of the trauma of slavery, manifesting as a lack of self-esteem and persistent feelings of anger. Theatergoers, without this context, might just dismiss her as another angry Black woman.

Bringing a little zest into Caroline’s life is her conscience, both good and bad, depicted through household appliances. The Washing Machine (Arica Jackson) is a bubbly delight. She serves as a reminder that Caroline’s chores are just about finished, but the hot and steamy Dryer (Kevin McAllister) brings her back to reality and reminds her of the hell she is mentally living in. Costumes designed by Davis give these anthropomorphized objects bright glitzy colors and rich textures that amplify her minimalistic set design.

Caroline’s employers, the Gellman family, are Jewish and white presenting. The father, Stuart Gellman (John Cariani), has recently remarried but remains emotionally detached, still mourning the premature death of his first wife. Stuart’s new spouse, Rose Stopnick Gellman (an honest and believable Caissie Levy), serves Caroline microaggressions in a Pyrex dish. Though she is Jewish, she has bought into the white American middle-class dream of life with a Black maid — giving leftovers and unwanted things to Caroline as a sign of “friendship” instead of actual support as a person from another discriminated group. Stuart’s young son, Noah (Gabriel Amoroso at the performance this critic saw), is caught between the family he was born into and Caroline’s family, which he dreams about being a part of.

The word “change” takes on multiple meanings in “Caroline, or Change.” One moment it’s indicative of the loose coins Caroline finds in pants pockets while doing laundry; another moment it reveals the life transition she is afraid of. Caroline’s daughter Emmie (Samantha Williams), however, fiercely serves as this story’s change agent. She’s instrumental in helping her mother revaluate her antiquated beliefs and works to fight the systems that had her mother believing them in the first place. Williams delicately conquers a role that previously secured Anika Noni Rose her first Tony Award, making this role her own with a youthful energy and gentle grace.

All of these story elements spun together wrestle with issues that are still urgent today. As one memorable lyric in the show states, there is “no underground in Louisiana.” But on the surface in New York City, there is an important musical revival on Broadway that is deeply meaningful, crucial to experience and definitely a necessary change.

Variety

‘Caroline, or Change’ Then and Now, With Anika Noni Rose and Samantha Williams

The first thing audiences see at the new Broadway revival of “Caroline, or Change” is a statue of a Confederate soldier that, early on in the show, gets torn down in an act of protest. It’s a story element that could have been ripped from today’s headlines — but instead it’s a remarkably prescient detail in a musical that premiered in 2003. Listen to this week’s “Stagecraft” podcast below: “There was a foresight in that,” said Anika Noni Rose, the busy actor (“Maid,” “Jingle Jangle,” “The Princess and the Frog”) who won a Tony Award for her performance as Emmie, the title character’s daughter,...
Variety

‘Morning Sun’ Review: Edie Falco Headlines an Ode to an Ordinary Woman

Stunning performances from Edie Falco, Blair Brown and Marin Ireland humanize Simon Stephens’ new play “Morning Sun,” an earnest if bland love letter to a kind, selfless but fundamentally unremarkable woman. Falco has some emotionally searing moments that left me weak in the knees with admiration for both the writing and the performance. It’s a pity, maybe even a tragedy, that neither the playwright nor his director, Lila Neugebauer, could sustain that emotional level throughout this drama about a woman so unexceptional that she doesn’t even rate a name in the cast credits. For the record, her name is Charlotte McBride (known...
Variety

‘The Visitor’ Review: David Hyde Pierce Stars in a Musical With No Beat

The djembe drum is the sacred heartbeat of West Africa, a powerful instrument conveying messages of struggle and liberation for African people. Traditionally used by griots to connect history and culture to younger generations, the djembe is at the center of the Public Theater’s production of  “The Visitor” — but in this new musical by the Pulitzer-winning duo behind “Next to Normal,” Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey, the drum’s historical context goes unacknowledged and its purpose gets corrupted. The musical feels like a slap in the face. With a book by Kwame Kwei-Armah and direction by Daniel Sullivan, “The Visitor” adapts...
phillytrib.com

For Sharon D Clarke, a 'Big Sing' and a big Broadway moment

NEW YORK — Fifty floors above street level, in her temporary Manhattan apartment with its panoramic views, West End theater star Sharon D Clarke was missing her wife. Clarke has, it’s true, an enviably glamorous career. Exhibit A at the moment is her title role in Tony Kushner and Jeanine Tesori’s musical, “Caroline, or Change,” at Studio 54. But that’s no buffer against waking alone too early in a strange bed, not yet adjusted to the time difference between New York and London, or making your Broadway debut without the love of your life in the audience, her perfect two-decade record of being there on your shows’ first night ruined by a COVID travel ban.
State
Louisiana State
hollywoodsoapbox.com

REVIEW: ‘Thoughts of a Colored Man’ opens on Broadway

NEW YORK — Keenan Scott II’s play Thoughts of a Colored Man is receiving a stirring and moving production at Broadway’s Golden Theatre. Depicting the life, love, loss and feelings of seven Black men, the show is a powerful examination of many different themes, which also appear as the characters’ names: Love, Happiness, Wisdom, Lust, Passion, Depression and Anger.
editorials24.com

Sharon D Clarke Triumphs – Editorials24

The copper-green Confederate Soldier statue that holds the stage before the cast of Broadway’s wondrous revival of Caroline, Or Change assembles looks as if it could rouse itself with the slightest provocation, perhaps through a spark of the same theatrical magic that will soon give life to a washing machine, a radio, a clothes dryer.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Caroline, or Change’: Theater Review

Any work of art about the socioeconomic divide, particularly with regard to inequities rooted in race, class and power, is bound to land differently now than it did in, say, 2004. That seems entirely apposite for a musical with the word “change” in its title and the tremors of personal, political and historical upheaval thematically embedded in its story. But it’s not just shifts in the prism of American life in the 17 years since Caroline, or Change transferred from the Public Theater to Broadway that breathe urgency into this shattering revival. Everything about Michael Longhurst’s production feels more emotionally...
editorials24.com

Caorline or Change Broadway Review: Back Where She BelongsTheWrap

Anyone who needs another lesson in the worthless of the Tony Awards as a badge of quality must see the new Broadway revival of Tony Kushner and Jeanine Tesori’s musical, “Caroline, or Change,” which opened Wednesday at Roundabout’s Studio 54. Back in 2004, “Wicked” and “Avenue Q” were in a fierce battle for the Best Musical Tony, even though the best musical that season was clearly “Caroline, or Change.” It didn’t have a chance with the Tony voters, as reported in “ShowBusiness: The Road to Broadway,” a documentary about the 2003-04 theater season. Journalists and critics interviewed by filmmaker Dori Berinstein considered “Caroline” a downtown show that “didn’t belong on Broadway,” and even more bizarrely, they deemed its lead character, an African-American housekeeper stuck in a Louisiana basement in 1963, as “too static” in her musical journey.
Person
Nat King Cole
Person
Kevin Mcallister
Person
Tony Kushner
Daily Beast

How ‘Caroline, Or Change’ Rewrites the Broadway Musical

One thought kept occurring to this critic throughout Caroline, Or Change, and a long time after: “No one is OK here.” Throughout you wonder what happy ending can possibly be achieved—and to the musical-meets-opera’s great credit, it isn’t. This spiky-shouldered show resists a happy ending and easy reading almost as much as its lead character appears so intent on rebuffing kindness and connection.
US News and World Report

Caissie Levy Gets Uncomfortable in 'Caroline, or Change'

NEW YORK (AP) — Caissie Levy has vacated her palace on Broadway for a modest Louisiana home. She has traded in being a queen for a stepmother. And she couldn’t be happier. The singer and actor who led the “Frozen” cast as Elsa before the pandemic now stars in a revival of “Caroline, Or Change” on Broadway, playing a complex character in a challenging musical that explores America's racial, social and economic divisions.
Vulture

The Time Is Now, Finally, for Caroline, or Change

Before I get to the overwhelming power of the revival of Caroline, or Change, candidate for the century’s greatest piece of musical theater … before I get to the performance of Sharon D Clarke, who peels the gilt from the Studio 54 ceiling with her voice … before I get to the perfection, even prescience, of this particular show’s appearance here in the cooling fall of 2021, I want to ask something important: Why the heck is there a comma in the middle of that title?
Observer

Time to Properly Value the Great Wealth of ‘Caroline, or Change’

When Tony Kushner and Jeanine Tesori’s Caroline, or Change opened at the Public Theater in December 2003, later moving to Broadway for a paltry four-month run, we weren’t worthy of it. In 1963 Louisiana, an embittered Black maid’s ambivalent relationship with her employer’s child is poisoned by money. Reviews were mixed, audiences thin. Ticket buyers shied from a multilayered morality tale about broken, grieving people divided by race and class, triggered by charity, who prized resentment over empathy. Today, thanks to an outstanding revival starring the majestic Sharon D. Clarke, we’re not just worthy of Caroline, or Change; we are it.
#Broadway Musical#Change Review
CBS New York

Broadway Star Kelli O’Hara Running For A Cause

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We know Broadway star Kelli O’Hara on stage and the red carpet, but this Tony Award-winner is kicking off her heels and putting on her running shoes for the TCS New York City Marathon to raise money for the Cancer Support Community. CBS2’s Dana Tyler reports.
Broadway.com

Trouble In Mind, Starring LaChanze, Begins Broadway Performances

Jessica Frances Dukes, Don Stephenson, Simon Jones, Chuck Cooper, LaChanze, Michael Zegen, Alex Mickiewicz, Danielle Campbell and Brandon Micheal Hall. Alice Childress’ acclaimed 1955 play Trouble in Mind begins its Broadway premiere run at the American Airlines Theatre on October 29 ahead of an opening night on November 18. Starring Tony winner LaChanze, the Roundabout Theatre Company production is directed by Charles Randolph-Wright and will play a limited engagement through January 9, 2022.
womansday.com

Stars Who Got Their Start on Broadway

It’s common for successful movie and film actors to make the jump to Broadway. In fact, award-winning stars usually net a huge profit for Broadway productions. The revival of Chicago, running since 1996, has seen names like Erika Girardi, Ashlee Simpson-Wentz, Christie Brinkley and Melanie Griffith in the role of Roxie Hart. In fact, right before the Broadway shutdown, many celebrity-led products were slated for the roster, including Debra Messing in Birthday Candles and Laurence Fishburne in American Buffalo.
Sand Hills Express

Mo Rocca stars in the Off-Broadway comedy “Fairycakes”

▶ Watch Video: Mo Rocca stars in Off-Broadway’s “Fairycakes”. “Sunday Morning” correspondent Mo Rocca is making his Off-Broadway acting debut, in the new play, “Fairycakes,” at the Greenwich House Theater in New York City. Playwright and director Douglas Carter Beane (whose credits include “The Little Dog Laughed,” “Xanadu,” “Sister Act,”...
Broadway.com

Ciara Renée to Star as Jenna in Waitress on Broadway

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com) This news is as sweet as pie! Broadway alum Ciara Renée will step in as the next Jenna in Waitress. She will begin performances on November 25 at the Barrymore Theatre, replacing Jennifer Nettles, who will play her final performance on November 24. Renée...
onstageblog.com

Broadway Review: “The Lehman Trilogy”

If you were to sit in the dark in the Nederlander Theatre at the appointed hour, with the security screen lowered, you would eventually hear Candida Caldicot begin to play the stage-left piano. Soon after, voices are heard, and what easily could be the most engaging radio play begins. And you immediately become entranced, captured by what you hear: the beginning of the story of the three Lehman brothers from their arrival to the United States, to the meteoric rise to power, and the eventual collapse of their empire. Raise the security curtain, and you see exactly what you imagined. You’re peeking into the recording studio to see the three narrators spin the rest of the brothers’ remarkable story.
Deadline

Ephraim Sykes Joins Upcoming Off Broadway Musical ‘Black No More’

Ephraim Sykes, the Tony-nominated actor of Broadway’s Ain’t Too Proud and Hamilton, will join Brandon Victor Dixon, Lillias White and Walter Bobbie in the world premiere Off Broadway musical Black No More in January. Inspired by George S. Schuyler’s 1931 Afrofuturist novel set during the Harlem Renaissance, Black No More features music and lyrics by Tariq Trotter (also known as The Roots’ Black Thought), book by John Ridley (12 Years A Slave) and choreography by Bill T. Jones. Scott Elliott will direct. The New Group production will play a strictly limited engagement at The Pershing Square Signature Center from Jan. 11-Feb. 27,...
PIX11

Stars take over Times Square for Broadway-themed holiday kickoff

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — Helping to kick off the holiday season Wednesday was the return of the life-size snow globes in Times Square. The “show globes” are inspired by Broadway, and all four were designed after a show: “Wicked,” “The Lion King,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” and “Ain’t Too Proud.” Cast members and representatives from each […]
