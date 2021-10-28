2. DIY Snow White Costume

Halloween lets everyone embrace the impossible. At one party, you're dressed up as an 80s rock legend ready to take the stage in front of a roaring crowd. The next night, you're a figment of your own imagination, wearing an outfit that resembles the burrito you ate earlier that day. There's a freedom that comes with picking out a Halloween costume, which means you can go with a nod to pop culture, something food-inspired or a look that's downright meme-worthy. But if you feel like time is ticking, browse through these ridiculously easy Halloween costumes to find your 2021 look.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 10 DAYS AGO