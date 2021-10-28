Proposed jail remodeling could help COVID-19 safety measures

EAU CLAIRE — A proposal to remodel the Eau Claire County Jail booking area could assist with the challenges presented by COVID-19.

An Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office proposal would add 14 beds to the county jail’s booking area, bringing its total number of beds to 36. That would create more room to house people undergoing a 14-day quarantine as they enter the jail, a COVID-19 safety precaution.

The booking area’s 22 beds currently serve as one of the jail’s quarantine areas. Of the 258 beds in the jail, Capt. Dave Riewestahl with the Sheriff’s Office’s security services division said 57 beds are being used to deal with COVID-19.

In addition to the booking area, 25 beds in the jail’s “special needs” pod are available for quarantine, and 10 beds in the maximum security pod are available, according to Riewestahl.

“We had to redo how our entire jail operates to survive COVID, and I will say successfully survive COVID,” Riewestahl told the county Judiciary and Law Enforcement Committee during its meeting Wednesday.

According to county data, as of Monday, the jail has administered 831 COVID-19 tests, 47 of which were positive, which is a 5.7% infection rate. All 47 people have recovered, and there have been zero hospitalizations or deaths.

As proposed, the booking area remodeling is expected to cost $1.46 million to construct over the course of one year and cost $500,000 per year with annual inflation costs to operate. The remodeling is one of two large projects the Sheriff’s Office is proposing be covered by federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The other would create a fourth pod at the jail to focus on people with mental health concerns, substance abuse challenges and community re-entry needs. That pod is estimated to cost $4.75 million to construct over the course of two years.

The Judiciary and Law Enforcement Committee did not take action on the requests. In the future, those proposals will be presented to County Administrator Kathryn Schauf, who can move them on to the county Administration Committee for consideration.

County Board Chairman Nick Smiar believes there is a good chance the booking area remodeling would qualify to receive ARP funding.

“In my opinion, that has a very clear connection to COVID,” Smiar said. “I think you can probably make a very strong case for that.”

Supervisor Jerry Wilkie, committee chairman, agreed.

Fourteen additional beds “can help us deal with the next, and the current, communicable disease problem,” he said.

The booking area request relates to ongoing issues caused by the pandemic.

“None of our COVID response is evidence-based, and we are an evidence-based committee (and) county” Riewestahl said. “It’s merely ... bringing fewer people to jail.”

The number of people brought to the jail has increased in recent months, however. In September the average daily population at the county jail was 196 people, the third-highest monthly population at the jail this year.

July, August and September 2021 are the three highest months for average daily population since April 2020, when substantial safety measures were enacted to slow the spread of COVID-19. In August, the jail had an average daily population of 208 people, and in July that figure was 203 people.

The committee also received a presentation from local advocates working on justice issues such as public safety alternatives to incarceration and improved peer support for people returning from incarceration.

Wilkie said incarceration is an ongoing challenge for the county.

“The reality is if something doesn’t change, we will be building that (fourth) pod,” Wilkie said. “This topic is not going to go away. It’s a long-term discussion that is going to have to be dealt with.”

Other business

The committee approved adding a part-time fiscal associate to the Sheriff’s Office in 2022. The job would have an annual cost of $25,497. The Sheriff’s Office expects the position will be fully funded by grants and not require any county spending.

The county jail has six current vacancies for correctional officers. One new officer is starting next week, but the other five positions remain open.

Through the first nine months of this year, 78.9% of people incarcerated at the county jail were white; Eau Claire County’s population is 91.8% white. In addition, 13.1% of people incarcerated were Black, while only 1.2% of the county’s population is Black. Asians accounted for 3.3% of people incarcerated, compared with 4.4% of the county’s population. Moreover, 2.4% of people incarcerated were American Indian, a minority that makes up 0.6% of the county’s population, and 0.8% of people incarcerated were Hispanic, compared with the ethnicity’s 2.6% share of the population. People identifying as Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander accounted for 0.6% of people incarcerated versus 0.1% of the population.