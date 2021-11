The Oswego State field hockey team is preparing for the opportunity to seal their SUNYAC playoff spot on Oct. 23 at SUNY Oneonta. In a four-seed playoff bracket, the Lakers stand in fourth place and have gotten there by finishing games in the overtime period. On Oct. 9, Oswego State battled for 60 minutes and was crushed on a penalty shoot scored in double overtime by SUNY Geneseo. Since then they have retaliated with a shutout win against Nazareth College and a shootout 4-3 victory Tuesday against SUNY Brockport.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO