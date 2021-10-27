Lynnfield field hockey earns draw with Pentucket on Senior Night

LYNNFIELD — It was always going to be a tall task for the Lynnfield field hockey team to go up against Cape Ann League foe Pentucket, but the Pioneers put up a great fight against the No. 3-ranked team in Division 3 and came away with a 0-0 draw on Senior Night Wednesday at Lynnfield High School.

“We lost to them 4-0 early in the season at their place, and we’ve really grown a lot since then,” said Lynnfield coach Samantha Pindara. “Earlier this week (Pentucket) won the Kinney side of the CAL, so we knew this would be a tough matchup coming in. But we showed up to play today. We took everything we learned from the first matchup and brought it here (Wednesday).”

Catherine Sweeney, Lauren Grava and Jordan Lavey all played well defensively in the draw. Goalie Charlotte Radulski had eight saves for the Pioneers.

Prior to the game, the Pioneers honored their group of 13 seniors — Sweeney, Grava, Lavey, Alyssa Calvani, Ava Tardito, Ally Orlofski, Julia Smedira, Jacqui Carbone, Anna Kaminski, Chloe Thomas,Ella Cammarata, Georgia Milne and Lauren St. Andre — for their contributions to the program over the years.

“I don’t want to talk about losing them because we have a long way to go this season still, but this class has been a staple in this program since their freshman year,” said Pindara. “Their leadership is key for us, and a lot of them were on the Division 2 North title team so they know how to win. They have a lot of maturity, and that’s a big reason why this team is doing so well.”

Although Pentucket was able to dominate possession for most of the first quarter, Lynnfield did a great job on the defensive end to keep the Sachems off the scoreboard. At the end of the first, the score remained knotted at 0-0.

After fending off two Pentucket corners, Lynnfield got a great scoring chance of its own when the Pioneers earned a corner with five minutes to go in the first half. But Pentucket goalie Zoe Wegrzyn kicked the ball away, and the game remained scoreless.

Each team had one more solid scoring chance in the first half, but neither could come up with a goal and the score remained 0-0 at the halftime break.

The third quarter saw Lynnfield even things out in terms of time of possession, and the Pioneers had several good scoring chances — including back-to-back corner opportunities in the final two minutes of the quarter. But both chances came up empty again, and the score remained stuck at 0-0 going into the final frame.

The fourth quarter was much of the same, with each team getting a few quality scoring chances and each defense shutting the door every time. By the time the final buzzer sounded, the Pioneers had handed Pentucket its first draw of the season.

As the No. 7-ranked team in the Div. 4 power rankings, Lynnfield can look forward to a berth in the upcoming state tournament next week.

Lynnfield (7-5-5) closes out the regular season Thursday afternoon (4) with a home game against another tough opponent in Div. 2 Danvers.

“We played Andover on Saturday, who is second in Division 1, and then going up against Pentucket and Danvers, these are all great tests for us before the tournament starts,” said Pindara. “Our goal is to go out there, keep our composure and gain some more confidence going into the tournament.”

