School Sports Roundup: Marco Escobar’s goal lifts KIPP boys soccer over Methuen

The KIPP boys soccer team went on the road and came away with a tough win over a Division 2 opponent Wednesday afternoon, knocking off Methuen by a score of 1-0.

Marco Escobar scored the lone goal in the win for KIPP, while Kevin Rodriguez had the assist. Goalkeeper Gabriel Lopez came up with a number of big saves down the stretch to help secure the win.

KIPP concludes the regular season at 13-4-0 and now looks ahead to the state tournament, the first MIAA tournament in program history.

BOYS SOCCER

Austin Prep 3, Bishop Fenwick 0

The Crusaders simply couldn’t get any offense going in a CCL Cup loss on the road.

Fenwick finishes the season at 4-9-4.

GIRLS SOCCER

Revere 3, Malden 0

Carolina Bettero had another stellar game for the Patriots, scoring all three goals in the victory on the road.

Revere finishes the regular season at 12-5-1 and now looks ahead to the state tournament.

FIELD HOCKEY

Bishop Fenwick 2, Bishop Feehan 2

Although it will officially go down in the record books as a draw, Bishop Feehan ended up taking the game, 3-2, in a shootout to win the CCL Cup.

Rayne Millett and Zoe Elwell each scored one goal in the win, with Elwell’s coming as time expired in the game to force the shootout. Grace Morey had one assist, while goalie Sedona Lawson had 15 saves, including four in the shootout. Kailey Silva, Eve Watson and Emma Perry also played well for the Crusaders.

Fenwick finishes the regular season at 12-2-4 and now awaits the upcoming state tournament.

Beverly 4, Peabody 1

Peabody (2-11-0) hosts Marblehead Friday (4) for its season finale.

VOLLEYBALL

Peabody 3, Medford 1

The Tanners took home the win on the road behind set scores of 25-19, 25-20, 16-25, 25-15.

Sarah Broughton had a big game with six kills and three aces, while Isabel Bettencourt led the team with 17 kills and added four aces on top of it. Abby Bettencourt notched 29 assists and nine kills, while Allison Flewelling and Lauryn Mendonca combined for six kills in the win.

Peabody (14-4) hosts Winthrop Thursday (5:30) for its regular-season finale.

Bishop Feehan 3, Bishop Fenwick 0

Jess Furtado had another solid game in the CCL Cup loss for the Crusaders Wednesday, while Sophia Pregent and Ella Andrews also played well.

Fenwick (12-7) now awaits its seeding in the upcoming state tournament.

