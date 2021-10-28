CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado launches I Matter website to connect kids to free mental health sessions

By Yesenia Robles
Chalkbeat
Chalkbeat
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xAnY6_0cersJGH00
The I Matter website and program was designed with input from Colorado students to be welcoming and inclusive. | Screenshot / State of Colorado: https://imattercolorado.org

Colorado launched a program Wednesday to offer three free mental health sessions to children.

Anyone between 12 and 18 can go to the I Matter state website to take a short survey to assess their needs. If the results show they need help, the site will connect them to a provider for a 45-minute appointment in the next two weeks. One of the early questions asks if the young person is in crisis and directs those who answer yes to a crisis line and a more rapid response.

Children under 12 can also use the service but need a parent to do so, and young adults who are receiving special education services can access the free help up to age 21.

“We have reduced as many barriers as humanly possible,” said state Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet, a Commerce City Democrat who spearheaded the effort. She said officials believe it’s the first of its kind in the country.

The program was created after a bill she sponsored passed with bipartisan support this spring. Lawmakers allocated $9 million to launch the effort in response to increasing student mental health needs.

In May, Colorado’s Children’s Hospital declared a state of emergency due to unprecedented numbers of youth experiencing mental health crises, including many showing up to hospital emergency rooms and straining existing systems.

But officials say that Colorado youth were struggling even before the pandemic, and the program is a response to earlier trends that worsened during COVID.

The 2019 Healthy Kids Colorado Survey showed that more than a third of Colorado high school students felt so sad or hopeless that they stopped doing usual activities for at least two weeks at a time.

Online data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows 101 youth between the ages of 10 and 19 died by suicide in 2020, slightly down from 103 in 2019. The number has been rising for years and has nearly doubled from 50 in 2010. Statewide, suicide deaths among people of all ages dropped slightly in 2020.

The state has hired 32 mental health providers to staff the new program with about 350 appointments per week.

“We have a good number of sessions to start,” said Liz Owens, director of policy and communications for the state Office of Behavioral Health. “We want to do much more recruiting and keep adding providers. We are hopeful that we will be able to meet the need and also hopeful that we will have providers who look like the youth in our state and are able to meet their needs. It’s definitely an ongoing process.”

With the allotted funding, the state estimates it can serve more than 10,000 children between now and June, but Michaelson Jenet hopes the state can ultimately reach more than a million children in the state — letting them know about the resources available to them and destigmatizing seeking help.

She also said that she hopes the service will help alleviate overburdened school social workers and mental health providers who are reporting high levels of students in need.

Kierra Ehnes, a junior at Julesburg High School in northeast Colorado, has been one of the teenagers providing the state feedback in advance of the program’s launch. On Wednesday, she talked about how peer suicides have impacted her and why she believes this new program will help.

“Living in a small town community, the death of a teen is one that hits home hard,” Ehnes said. “I remember hearing of a teen suicide in every district surrounding us — all because kids felt like there was no end and that they didn’t have a way out.”

She believes the program will make a “huge impact,” especially because the state had young people involved as leaders in creating the website and the program.

“Knowing that someone your age has been through the same thing as you and has been able to recover provides a sense of security,” she said.

To get the word out, the state will run ads on Spotify, Pandora, and social media platforms such as TikTok and Snapchat. Outreach will also include school banners and yard signs.

Michaelson Jenet said one common question is whether the survey answers are confidential, and she assures youth that information there is protected by federal HIPAA privacy laws. The survey asks for insurance information, but it’s not required to get help. The state will try to connect youth to providers that take their insurance, for those who have it, in case they want or need to continue therapy sessions beyond the three free ones the state provides.

Officials will file a report in January and another in June to detail how many students have been served. Funding for the program is set to expire at the end of June, but Michaelson Jenet said Wednesday that she’s already working to make the program permanent.

Comments / 0

Related
pbs.org

Congress grills social media execs over kids' mental health

Teacher’s note: This story contains sensitive subject matter, including discussions of suicide. Ask students who they could talk with if they are feeling upset after discussing this lesson for whatever reason. Let them know there are school social workers, nurses, educators and administrators who can provide support. Also, you may want to share the National Suicide Prevention Hotline with them which is open 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255. Students can also use the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.
KIDS
malheurenterprise.com

CHILDREN IN CRISIS: ‘Bottlenecked’ mental health system leaves kids untreated

Rainy Williams and her 8-year-old son pose for a photo outside of their home in Salem on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (Amanda Loman/Oregon Capital Chronicle) EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second of a four-part series on the problems facing children’s mental health care providers in Oregon. Deputy Editor Lynne Terry interviewed more than a dozen providers, parents and state officials and reviewed state records. For anyone needing immediate help, call the Lines for Life for youth at 877-968-8491 or seek help in a nearby emergency room.
SALEM, OR
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Health Foundation poll cites the mental health toll of worrisome economics

A new in-depth survey suggests Coloradans have faith in a robust economic recovery, but in the meantime the high cost of living is exacting a cost on their mental health. The nonprofit Colorado Health Foundation's annual "Pulse" poll of 2.493 adults cites a lack of affordable housing and the high cost of child care as driving factors behind higher anxiety and depression cited by those polled.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Society
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
Lake Charles American Press

Partnership allows for free mental health counseling

Free mental health counseling is now available for eligible low- to moderate-income residents in Lake Charles through a partnership with the city and Lake Charles Memorial Health System. Mayor Nic Hunter and Dr. Dale Archer, a Lake Area psychiatrist with more than 30 years of experience, announced the behavioral health...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
advocatemag.com

This mental health organization saw an 86% increase in traffic on its website in a month

When the pandemic began, nonprofit Mental Health America (MHA) of Greater Dallas found itself quickly shifting to an online format to continue to serve Dallas residents, says Executive Director Bonnie Cook. With the suddenness of the order, not to mention the increasing cases of COVID-19 throughout Dallas County, the social norms governing how one navigates the world had dramatically changed, almost as if overnight. By the end of March last year, the self-assessments on the MHA website saw an 86% increase in traffic compared to the month before. But within two weeks of the first order, MHA was prepared to meet Dallas residents where they were — in their living rooms, their bedrooms or even outside on an afternoon walk.
DALLAS, TX
West Cook News

NAMI Connection Mental Health Support Group on November 7

West Suburban Chamber of Commerce and Industry recently issued the following announcement. NAMI Connection is a support group for people living with a mental health condition. Participants learn from each others' experiences, share coping strategies and offer each other support and encouragement. By sharing your experiences in a safe and confidential setting, you gain hope and develop relationships.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Data#Health Information#Behavioral Health#Democrat#Children S Hospital#Covid
Daily Gate City

Memorial Medical Clinics launches mental health services

Memorial Medical Clinics launched a new mental health service line on Oct. 4. Shellie Wear, PMHNP-BC, and Tammy Teel, LCPC, MSEd, are now providing mental health services with offices located at Memorial Medical Clinic Carthage — Hospital Campus, 1450 N. County Road 2050, Carthage, Ill. This team offers a variety of mental health support and treatment, including medication management, addiction treatment, and individual, couples, and family counseling.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
clarksvillenow.com

Free, confidential mental health services available through SAFE

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Soldiers and Families Embraced, also known as SAFE, cut a ribbon on Tuesday as a new member of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. “We are a local nonprofit that provides free and confidential mental health counseling to active-duty service members, veterans, first responders, and their families. Our services are purely confidential and free for our clients,” said Executive Director Christina Watson.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Yale Daily News

After personal tragedy, two Yalies launch mental health initiative

Two Yale alums began building Brain Health Bootcamp, a platform for mental health education for teenagers, in winter 2021 after almost two years of research. Nearly a year since then, the program is set to launch in two schools in Massachusetts in late October. Brain Health Bootcamp is an immersive...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
toledoparent.com

Weekly Mental Health Program for Kids and Teens

The Toledo chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) will be holding weekly workshops designed for school age youth with a mental health diagnosis and/or who are living with a loved one with a mental health diagnosis. The program aims to give the youth facts about mental illnesses while helping them to develop coping skills in the home, school, and community. It also helps the kids form lasting bonds and friendships with peers living a similar experience. The negative stigma surrounding mental health can be changed as younger generations utilize resources like NAMI to learn about it and find ways to counter how our society perceives the stigma.
TOLEDO, OH
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Jewish Family Services offers free virtual mental health workshops

Tampa Jewish Family Services plans to offer virtual mental health workshops over the next four Wednesdays for people struggling with grief, trauma and chronic illness. The workshops are designed and co-hosted by Soaringwords, a New York organization that advocates for individuals to take an active role in their mental healing, said CEO and founder Lisa Honig Buksbaum.
TAMPA, FL
Central Michigan Life

EDITORIAL: Halfway through, remember mental health matters

Week 10: We’re all feeling it. It’s that point in the semester when work is piling up, pressure is building and stress and anxiety are higher than ever. We’ve been through it before and we’ve always made it but, as students, we deserve the time and resources needed to care for our mental health.
MENTAL HEALTH
ijpr.org

Mental Health Matters visits mental care on campus

College can be liberating in many ways for students, but freedom can come with some wobbles. Being away from home for the first time, or even staying at home, college students are buffeted by many pressures and forces, academic and social and financial. Which is why universities tend to have programs to assist students with mental health issues.
MENTAL HEALTH
Chalkbeat

Chalkbeat

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
456K+
Views
ABOUT

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization committed to covering one of America’s most important stories: the effort to improve schools for all children, especially those who have historically lacked access to a quality education.

 http://chalkbeat.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy