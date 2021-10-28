CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Meiotic genes in premature ovarian insufficiency: variants in HROB and REC8 as likely genetic causes

By Elena J. Tucker
Nature.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuropean Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. Premature ovarian insufficiency (POI), affecting 1 in 100 women, is characterised by loss of ovarian function associated with elevated gonadotropin, before the age of 40. In addition to infertility, patients face increased risk of comorbidities such as heart disease, osteoporosis, cancer and/or early...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

A massive effort links protein-coding gene variants to health

The protein-coding portions of more than 450,000 individuals’ genomes have been sequenced, and analysed together with the individuals’ health data, revealing rare and common gene variants linked to various health-related traits. Yukinori Okada ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-0311-8472 0 &. Qingbo S. Wang ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-9110-5830 1. Yukinori Okada. Yukinori Okada is in the...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Congenital disorder of glycosylation caused by starting site-specific variant in syntaxin-5

The SNARE (soluble N-ethylmaleimide-sensitive factor attachment protein receptor) protein syntaxin-5 (Stx5) is essential for Golgi transport. In humans, the STX5 mRNA encodes two protein isoforms, Stx5 Long (Stx5L) from the first starting methionine and Stx5 Short (Stx5S) from an alternative starting methionine at position 55. In this study, we identify a human disorder caused by a single missense substitution in the second starting methionine (p.M55V), resulting in complete loss of the short isoform. Patients suffer from an early fatal multisystem disease, including severe liver disease, skeletal abnormalities and abnormal glycosylation. Primary human dermal fibroblasts isolated from these patients show defective glycosylation, altered Golgi morphology as measured by electron microscopy, mislocalization of glycosyltransferases, and compromised ER-Golgi trafficking. Measurements of cognate binding SNAREs, based on biotin-synchronizable forms of Stx5 (the RUSH system) and FÃ¶rster resonance energy transfer (FRET), revealed that the short isoform of Stx5 is essential for intra-Golgi transport. Alternative starting codons of Stx5 are thus linked to human disease, demonstrating that the site of translation initiation is an important new layer of regulating protein trafficking.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An open approach to systematically prioritize causal variants and genes at all published human GWAS trait-associated loci

Genome-wide association studies (GWASs) have identified many variants associated with complex traits, but identifying the causal gene(s) is a major challenge. In the present study, we present an open resource that provides systematic fine mapping and gene prioritization across 133,441 published human GWAS loci. We integrate genetics (GWAS Catalog and UK Biobank) with transcriptomic, proteomic and epigenomic data, including systematic disease"“disease and disease"“molecular trait colocalization results across 92 cell types and tissues. We identify 729 loci fine mapped to a single-coding causal variant and colocalized with a single gene. We trained a machine-learning model using the fine-mapped genetics and functional genomics data and 445 gold-standard curated GWAS loci to distinguish causal genes from neighboring genes, outperforming a naive distance-based model. Our prioritized genes were enriched for known approved drug targets (odds ratio"‰="‰8.1, 95% confidence interval"‰="‰5.7, 11.5). These results are publicly available through a web portal (http://genetics.opentargets.org), enabling users to easily prioritize genes at disease-associated loci and assess their potential as drug targets.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

IFNL4 genetic variant can predispose to COVID-19

Interferon lambda 4 (IFNÎ»4) has shown antiviral activity against RNA viruses, including some coronaviruses. Besides, genetic variants of IFNL4 can be predictive of the clearance of RNA viruses. However, little is known about the effect of these genetic variants on SARS-CoV-2 infection. In this study, we investigated whether there was a relationship of the rs12979860 polymorphism of IFNL4 with COVID-19. We found that the T allele of rs12979860 was overexpressed in COVID-19 patients with regard to the general population without this disease (36.16% vs. 26.40%, p"‰="‰6.4"‰Ã—"‰10"“4; OR 0.633 C vs T; 95% CI 0.487, 0.824), suggesting that this allele could be a risk factor for COVID-19. Accordingly, the CC genotype was significantly lower in COVID-19 patients compared to controls (37.85% vs. 55.51%, p"‰="‰8"‰Ã—"‰10"“5; OR 0.488; 95% CI 0.342, 0.698). These results were not affected by sex, age, and disease severity in patients with COVID-19. Our findings suggest that, like other infectious diseases caused by RNA viruses, genetic variants of IFNL4 can predispose to COVID-19. Confirmation of our results may contribute to better understanding the mechanisms of this disease.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sreenivasan
Nature.com

Insights into phenotypic differences between humans and mice with p.T721M and other C-terminal variants of the SLC26A4 gene

Recessive variants of the SLC26A4 gene are an important cause of hereditary hearing impairment. Several transgenic mice with different Slc26a4 variants have been generated. However, none have recapitulated the auditory phenotypes in humans. Of the SLC26A4 variants identified thus far, the p.T721M variant is of interest, as it appears to confer a more severe pathogenicity than most of the other missense variants, but milder pathogenicity than non-sense and frameshift variants. Using a genotype-driven approach, we established a knock-in mouse model homozygous for p.T721M. To verify the pathogenicity of p.T721M, we generated mice with compound heterozygous variants by intercrossing Slc26a4+/T721M mice with Slc26a4919-2A>G/919-2A>G mice, which segregated the c.919-2A"‰>"‰G variant with abolished Slc26a4 function. We then performed serial audiological assessments, vestibular evaluations, and inner ear morphological studies. Surprisingly, both Slc26a4T721M/T721M and Slc26a4919-2A>G/T721M showed normal audiovestibular functions and inner ear morphology, indicating that p.T721M is non-pathogenic in mice and a single p.T721M allele is sufficient to maintain normal inner ear physiology. The evidence together with previous reports on mouse models with Slc26a4 p.C565Y and p.H723R variants, support our speculation that the absence of audiovestibular phenotypes in these mouse models could be attributed to different protein structures at the C-terminus of human and mouse pendrin.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Genetic variants in histone modification regions are associated with the prognosis of lung adenocarcinoma

We investigated the association between genetic variants in the histone modification regions and the prognosis of lung adenocarcinoma after curative surgery. Potentially functional SNPs were selected using integrated analysis of ChIP-seq and RNA-seq. The SNPs were analyzed in a discovery set (n"‰="‰166) and a validation set (n"‰="‰238). The associations of the SNPs with overall survival (OS) and disease-free survival (DFS) were analyzed. A total of 279 SNPs were selected for genotyping. Among these, CAPN1 rs17583C>T was significantly associated with better OS and DFS (P"‰="‰0.001 and P"‰="‰0.007, respectively), and LINC00959 rs4751162A>G was significantly associated with worse DFS (P"‰="‰0.008). Luciferase assays showed a significantly lower promoter activity of CAPN1 in the rs17583 T allele than C allele (P"‰="‰0.008), and consistently the CT"‰+"‰TT genotypes had significantly lower CAPN1 expression than CC genotype (P"‰="‰0.01) in clinical samples. The rs4751162 G allele had higher promoter activity of GLRX3 than A allele (P"‰="‰0.05). The motif analyses and ChIP-qPCR confirmed that the variants are located in the active promoter/enhancer regions where transcription factor binding occurs. This study showed that genetic variants in the histone modification regions could predict the prognosis of lung adenocarcinoma after surgery.
GERMANY
Nature.com

Identification of a novel variant of the ciliopathic gene FUZZY associated with craniosynostosis

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. Craniosynostosis is a birth defect occurring in approximately one in 2000 live births, where premature fusion of the cranial bones inhibits growth of the skull during critical periods of brain development. The resulting changes in skull shape can lead to compression of the brain, causing severe complications. While we have some understanding of the molecular pathology of craniosynostosis, a large proportion of cases are of unknown genetic aetiology. Based on studies in mouse, we previously proposed that the ciliopathy gene Fuz should be considered a candidate craniosynostosis gene. Here, we report a novel variant of FUZ (c.851"‰G"‰>"‰C, p.(Arg284Pro)) found in monozygotic twins presenting with craniosynostosis. To investigate whether Fuz has a direct role in regulating osteogenic fate and mineralisation, we cultured primary osteoblasts and mouse embryonic fibroblasts (MEFs) from Fuz mutant mice. Loss of Fuz resulted in increased osteoblastic mineralisation. This suggests that FUZÂ protein normally acts as a negative regulator of osteogenesis. We then used Fuz mutant MEFs, which lose functional primary cilia, to test whether the FUZ p.(Arg284Pro) variant could restore FUZ function during ciliogenesis. We found that expression of the FUZ p.(Arg284Pro) variant was sufficient to partially restore cilia numbers, but did not mediate a comparable response to Hedgehog pathway activation. Together, this suggests the osteogenic effects of FUZ p.(Arg284Pro) do not depend upon initiation of ciliogenesis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Vitamin D and the risk of treatment-resistant and atypical depression: A Mendelian randomization study

Observational evidence has implicated vitamin D levels as a risk factor in major depressive disorder (MDD). Confounding or reverse causation may be driving these observed associations, with studies using genetics indicating little evidence of an effect. However, genetic studies have relied on broad definitions of depression. The genetic architecture of different depression subtypes may vary since MDD is a highly heterogenous condition, implying potentially diverging requirements in therapeutic approaches. We explored the associations between vitamin D and two subtypes of MDD, for which evidence of a causal link could have the greatest clinical benefits: treatment-resistant depression (TRD) and atypical depression (AD). We used a dual approach, combining observational data with genetic evidence from polygenic risk scores (PRS) and two-sample Mendelian randomization (MR), in the UK Biobank. There was some evidence of a weak association between vitamin D and both incident TRD (Ncases"‰="‰830) and AD (Ncases"‰="‰2366) in observational analyses, which largely attenuated when adjusting for confounders. Genetic evidence from PRS and two-sample MR, did not support a causal link between vitamin D and either TRD (Ncases"‰="‰1891, OR"‰="‰1.01 [95%CI 0.78, 1.31]) or AD (Ncases"‰="‰2101, OR"‰="‰1.04 [95%CI 0.80, 1.36]). Our comprehensive investigations indicated some evidence of an association between vitamin D and TRD/AD observationally, but little evidence of association when using PRS and MR, mirroring findings of genetic studies of vitamin D on broad depression phenotypes. Results do not support further clinical trials of vitamin D in these MDD subtypes but do not rule out that small effects may exist that require larger samples to detect.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetic Architecture#Genetic Disease#Genetic Information#Meiotic#Hrob#Poi#Biallelic#Wes#Clinvar
Nature.com

Lactate activates hypothalamic POMC neurons by intercellular signaling

Previous studies indicate that the activity of hypothalamic POMC neurons can be regulated by glucose via intracellular mechanisms, but its regulation by lactate is poorly understood. In addition to its energetic role, lactate acts as a signaling molecule. In this study, we evaluated the function and location of the lactate receptor, hydroxycarboxylic acid receptor 1 (HCAR1). We used a conditional genetic approach to label POMC neurons and evaluated their sensitivity to lactate using patch-clamp recordings. l-Lactate and 3-chloro-5-hydroxybenzoic acid (3Cl-HBA), HCAR1 specific agonist depolarized POMC neurons and the increase in excitability was abolished by pertussis toxin (PTX), indicating the involvement of GÎ±i/o-protein-coupled receptors. In addition, the depolarization of a subset of POMC neurons was sensitive to Î±-cyano-4-hydroxycinnamate (4-CIN), a lactate transporter blocker, suggesting that the depolarization induced by l-lactate can also occur by direct intracellular action. Surprisingly, HCAR1 was not detected in POMC neurons, but instead localized in astrocytes. These results suggest a new lactate-mediated mechanism for astrocyte-neuron intercellular communication.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Drosophila ÃŸ-Spectrin is required in polarized ensheathing glia that form a diffusion-barrier around the neuropil

In the central nervous system (CNS), functional tasks are often allocated to distinct compartments. This is also evident in the Drosophila CNS where synapses and dendrites are clustered in distinct neuropil regions. The neuropil is separated from neuronal cell bodies by ensheathing glia, which as we show using dye injection experiments, contribute to the formation of an internal diffusion barrier. We find that ensheathing glia are polarized with a basolateral plasma membrane rich in phosphatidylinositol-(3,4,5)-triphosphate (PIP3) and the Na+/K+-ATPase Nervana2 (Nrv2) that abuts an extracellular matrix formed at neuropil-cortex interface. The apical plasma membrane is facing the neuropil and is rich in phosphatidylinositol-(4,5)-bisphosphate (PIP2) that is supported by a sub-membranous ÃŸHeavy-Spectrin cytoskeleton. ÃŸHeavy-spectrin mutant larvae affect ensheathing glial cell polarity with delocalized PIP2 and Nrv2 and exhibit an abnormal locomotion which is similarly shown by ensheathing glia ablated larvae. Thus, polarized glia compartmentalizes the brain and is essential for proper nervous system function.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A method to estimate probability of disease and vaccine efficacy from clinical trial immunogenicity data

Vaccine efficacy is often assessed by counting disease cases in a clinical trial. A new quantitative framework proposed here ("PoDBAY," Probability of Disease Bayesian Analysis), estimates vaccine efficacy (and confidence interval) using immune response biomarker data collected shortly after vaccination. Given a biomarker associated with protection, PoDBAY describes the relationship between biomarker and probability of disease as a sigmoid probability of disease ("PoD") curve. The PoDBAY framework is illustrated using clinical trial simulations and with data for influenza, zoster, and dengue virus vaccines. The simulations demonstrate that PoDBAY efficacy estimation (which integrates the PoD and biomarker data), can be accurate and more precise than the standard (case-count) estimation, contributing to more sensitive and specific decisions than threshold-based correlate of protection or case-count-based methods. For all three vaccine examples, the PoD fit indicates a substantial association between the biomarkers and protection, and efficacy estimated by PoDBAY from relatively little immunogenicity data is predictive of the standard estimate of efficacy, demonstrating how PoDBAY can provide early assessments of vaccine efficacy. Methods like PoDBAY can help accelerate and economize vaccine development using an immunological predictor of protection. For example, in the current effort against the COVID-19 pandemic it might provide information to help prioritize (rank) candidates both earlier in a trial and earlier in development.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mitochondrial-nuclear cross-talk in the human brain is modulated by cell type and perturbed in neurodegenerative disease

Mitochondrial dysfunction contributes to the pathogenesis of many neurodegenerative diseases. The mitochondrial genome encodes core respiratory chain proteins, but the vast majority of mitochondrial proteins are nuclear-encoded, making interactions between the two genomes vital for cell function. Here, we examine these relationships by comparing mitochondrial and nuclear gene expression across different regions of the human brain in healthy and disease cohorts. We find strong regional patterns that are modulated by cell-type and reflect functional specialisation. Nuclear genes causally implicated in sporadic Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease (AD) show much stronger relationships with the mitochondrial genome than expected by chance, and mitochondrial-nuclear relationships are highly perturbed in AD cases, particularly through synaptic and lysosomal pathways, potentially implicating the regulation of energy balance and removal of dysfunction mitochondria in the etiology or progression of the disease. Finally, we present MitoNuclearCOEXPlorer, a tool to interrogate key mitochondria-nuclear relationships in multi-dimensional brain data.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Estimating the impact of virus testing strategies on the COVID-19 case fatality rate using fixed-effects models

The SARS-CoV2 has now spread worldwide causing overÂ four million deaths. Testing strategies are highly variable between countries and their impact on mortality is a major issue. Retrospective multicenter study with a prospective database on all inpatients throughout mainland France. Using fixed effects models, we exploit policy discontinuities at region borders in France to estimate the effect of testing on the case fatality rate. In France, testing policies are determined at a regional level, generating exogenous variation in testing rates between departments on each side of a region border. We compared all contiguous department pairs located on the opposite sides of a region border. The increase of one percentage point in the test rate is associated with a decrease of 0.0015 percentage point in the death rate, that is, for each additional 2000 tests, we could observe three fewer deaths. Our study suggests that COVID-19 population testing could have a significant impact on the mortality rate which should be considered in decision-making. As concern grows over the current second wave of COVID-19, our findings support the implementation of large-scale screening strategies in such epidemic contexts.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Novel colistin-EDTA combination for successful eradication of colistin-resistant Klebsiella pneumoniae catheter-related biofilm infections

Development of an effective therapy to overcome colistin resistance in Klebsiella pneumoniae, a common pathogen causing catheter-related biofilm infections in vascular catheters, has become a serious therapeutic challenge that must be addressed urgently. Although colistin and EDTA have successful roles for eradicating biofilms, no in vitro and in vivo studies have investigated their efficacy in catheter-related biofilm infections of colistin-resistant K. pneumoniae. In this study, colistin resistance was significantly reversed in both planktonic and mature biofilms of colistin-resistant K. pneumoniae by a combination of colistin (0.25"“1Â Âµg/ml) with EDTA (12Â mg/ml). This novel colistin-EDTA combination was also demonstrated to have potent efficacy in eradicating colistin-resistant K. pneumoniae catheter-related biofilm infections, and eliminating the risk of recurrence in vivo. Furthermore, this study revealed significant therapeutic efficacy of colistin-EDTA combination in reducing bacterial load in internal organs, lowering serum creatinine, and protecting treated mice from mortality. Altered in vivo expression of different virulence genes indicate bacterial adaptive responses to survive in hostile environments under different treatments. According to these data discovered in this study, a novel colistin-EDTA combination provides favorable efficacy and safety for successful eradication of colistin-resistant K. pneumonia catheter-related biofilm infections.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Benchmarking pipelines for subclonal deconvolution of bulk tumour sequencing data

Intratumour heterogeneity provides tumours with the ability to adapt and acquire treatment resistance. The development of more effective and personalised treatments for cancers, therefore, requires accurate characterisation of the clonal architecture of tumours, enabling evolutionary dynamics to be tracked. Many methods exist for achieving this from bulk tumour sequencing data, involving identifying mutations and performing subclonal deconvolution, but there is a lack of systematic benchmarking to inform researchers on which are most accurate, and how dataset characteristics impact performance. To address this, we use the most comprehensive tumour genome simulation tool available for such purposes to create 80 bulk tumour whole exome sequencing datasets of differing depths, tumour complexities, and purities, and use these to benchmark subclonal deconvolution pipelines. We conclude that i) tumour complexity does not impact accuracy, ii) increasing either purity or purity-corrected sequencing depth improves accuracy, and iii) the optimal pipeline consists of Mutect2, FACETS and PyClone-VI. We have made our benchmarking datasets publicly available for future use.
CANCER
Nature.com

A functional variant of SHARPIN confers increased risk of late-onset Alzheimer's disease

Late-onset Alzheimer's disease (LOAD) is the most common form of dementia, and its pathogenesis is multifactorial. We previously reported a rare functional variant of SHARPIN (rs572750141, NP_112236.3:p.Gly186Arg) that was significantly associated with LOAD. In addition, several recent studies have suggested the potential role of SHARPIN in AD pathogenesis. In this study, we sought to identify additional functional variants of SHARPIN in Japanese population. Six highly deleterious variants of SHARPIN, comprising four missense variants, one frameshift variant, and one stop-gain variant were detected from whole-genome sequencing data for 180 patients with LOAD and 184 with mild cognitive impairment. One of these candidate variants (rs77359862, NP_112236.3:p.Arg274Trp) was significantly associated with an increased risk of LOAD in 5043 LOAD cases and 11984 controls (P"‰="‰0.0016, odds ratio"‰="‰1.43). Furthermore, this variant SHARPIN showed aberrant cellular localization and reduced the activation of NF-ÎºB, a central mediator of inflammatory and immune responses. Further investigation of the physiologic role of SHARPIN may reveal the mechanism of onset of LOAD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Tbx1, a gene encoded in 22q11.2 copy number variant, is a link between alterations in fimbria myelination and cognitive speed in mice

Copy number variants (CNVs) have provided a reliable entry point to identify the structural correlates of atypical cognitive development. Hemizygous deletion of human chromosome 22q11.2 is associated with impaired cognitive function; however, the mechanisms by which the CNVs contribute to cognitive deficits via diverse structural alterations in the brain remain unclear. This study aimed to determine the cellular basis of the link between alterations in brain structure and cognitive functions in mice with a heterozygous deletion of Tbx1, one of the 22q11.2-encoded genes. Ex vivo whole-brain diffusion-tensor imaging (DTI)"“magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) in Tbx1 heterozygous mice indicated that the fimbria was the only region with significant myelin alteration. Electron microscopic and histological analyses showed that Tbx1 heterozygous mice exhibited an apparent absence of large myelinated axons and thicker myelin in medium axons in the fimbria, resulting in an overall decrease in myelin. The fimbria of Tbx1 heterozygous mice showed reduced mRNA levels of Ng2, a gene required to produce oligodendrocyte precursor cells. Moreover, postnatal progenitor cells derived from the subventricular zone, a source of oligodendrocytes in the fimbria, produced fewer oligodendrocytes in vitro. Behavioral analyses of these mice showed selectively slower acquisition of spatial memory and cognitive flexibility with no effects on their accuracy or sensory or motor capacities. Our findings provide a genetic and cellular basis for the compromised cognitive speed in patients with 22q11.2 hemizygous deletion.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: TMEM151A variants cause paroxysmal kinesigenic dyskinesia

Https://doi.org/10.1038/s41421-021-00322-w Published online 13 September 2021. In the original publication of this "Correspondence"1, we made some mistakes in the annotation of genotypes in Fig. 1a. The correct genotypes in Family 2 are as follows: II1 (+/+), II2 (NA), II3 (+/+), II4 (p.C125X), and II5 (+/+). In addition, a half round...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Association study of candidate DNA-repair gene variants and acute graft versus host disease in pediatric patients receiving allogeneic hematopoietic stem-cell transplantation

Acute Graft versus Host Disease (aGvHD) grades 2"“4 occurs in 15"“60% of pediatric patients undergoing allogeneic haematopoietic stem-cell transplantation (allo-HSCT). The collateral damage to normal tissue by conditioning regimens administered prior to allo-HSCT serve as an initial trigger for aGvHD. DNA-repair mechanisms may play an important role in mitigating this initial damage, and so the variants in corresponding DNA-repair protein-coding genes via affecting their quantity and/or function. We explored 51 variants within 17 DNA-repair genes for their association with aGvHD grades 2"“4 in 60 pediatric patients. The cumulative incidence of aGvHD 2"“4 was 12% (n"‰="‰7) in the exploratory cohort. MGMT rs10764881 (G>A) and EXO rs9350 (c.2270C>T) variants were associated with aGvHD 2"“4 [Odds ratios"‰="‰14.8 (0 events out of 40 in rs10764881 GG group) and 11.5 (95% CI: 2.3"“191.8), respectively, multiple testing corrected p"‰â‰¤"‰0.001]. Upon evaluation in an extended cohort (n"‰="‰182) with an incidence of aGvHD 2"“4 of 22% (n"‰="‰40), only MGMT rs10764881 (G>A) remained significant (adjusted HR"‰="‰2.05 [95% CI: 1.06"“3.94]; p"‰="‰0.03) in the presence of other clinical risk factors. Higher MGMT expression was seen in GG carriers for rs10764881 and was associated with higher IC50 of Busulfan in lymphoblastoid cells. MGMT rs10764881 carrier status could predict aGvHD occurrence in pediatric patients undergoing allo-HSCT.
CANCER
UPI News

Report: Fine particles in air cause 4M premature deaths a year

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- An institute based in Japan says that more than 4 million people worldwide die prematurely each year due to tiny particles known as PM 2.5 particulates that get into the lungs and cardiovascular system. In recent years, scientists have become increasingly concerned about the impact that...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy