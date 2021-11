Every hockey player dreams of reaching the NHL one day, and while players on the Stingrays are working towards that dream, four have family connections to help guide them. Nate Pionk’s older brother, Neal, is a defenseman who joined the New York Rangers for 101 games from 2017-19. During the summer of 2019, Neal signed on with the Winnipeg Jets and has been with them ever since, appearing in 129 games. In addition, Nate’s dad, Scott, spent seven years coaching in the USHL during the 1990’s with the Omaha Lancers and Waterloo Black Hawks. One of his other brothers, Joe, is currently the equipment manager for the Colorado Eagles.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO