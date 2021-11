Right now, the success of the Minnesota Wild has relied almost entirely on the ability to chase games where they have dug themselves a hole. This was, once again, on full display in another overtime thriller against Anaheim. The Wild improved to 4-0 in a game that once again saw themselves catching up to a lead, blowing it, and then once again catching. While the winning has been amazing, Wild fans are likely hoping the team can find a way to add some lead-holding and control of games to their repertoire.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO