Eversource: More Damage Assessment Necessary Before Power Restoration

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHYANNIS – Eversource officials said that service crews are clearing damages from the nor’easter and continue to work to restore power for customers, however the energy...

NECN

Power Restored to Most in Mass. Sunday After Nor'easter

Eversource and National Grid said that power has been restored for most Massachusetts residents who were left in the dark after a powerful nor'easter slammed the state Tuesday night into Wednesday. Around 1,575 customers were still without electricity statewide Sunday afternoon, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. That's down...
Updated at 11 PM: Utility crews continue working ahead of next storm

CAPE COD – Utility workers continue to make progress restoring power following Wednesday’s windstorm. As of 8 AM 8,000 customers were without power on the Cape. 3,200 of those are in Bourne, with 2,000 in Barnstable. A new storm is expected to affect the region later today with rain and winds up to 40 MPH. While these winds pale in comparison to Wednesday’s, they could still being down a few weakened limbs causing a few additional scattered outages.
More than 53K remain without power in Mass. but restoration expected this weekend for hard-hit South Shore

PLYMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Thousands of people in Massachusetts are entering their fourth day in the dark and cold after a fall nor’easter created widespread power outages. More than 53,000 homes and businesses remain without power as of 8 a.m. Saturday, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. At the height of the storm, about half a million people were without power.
Charlie Baker
Eversource Continues Work To Restore Power On Cape & Islands

HYANNIS – Eversource is continuing to work in the ongoing effort to restore power to the Cape & Islands following the Nor’Easter that struck on Tuesday night, rendering over 500,000 customers without power in Eastern Massachusetts. Crews have restored power in large swaths of the Cape, but some areas are still experiencing… .
Power restoration progressing

WAREHAM – As of 6:07 p.m. Saturday, Eversource was reporting less than one percent of Wareham without power, 7% without power in Marion, 10% without power in Mattapoisett, and less than one percent without power in Rochester. The outage report is updated approximately every 15 to 30 minutes. Facing more...
Amid Power Outages, MEMA Issues Generator Safety Tips

HYANNIS – Thousands of people across the Cape and Islands are still without power following this week’s nor’easter. That’s prompting the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency to remind residents to be safe if they are using a power generator. Due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, MEMA advised that generators...
Updated at 11 PM: Day 2 of storm recovery underway

CAPE COD – Day 2 of efforts to restore electricity following the massive windstorm is under way. As of 9 AM about 59,000 customers are still in the dark but that is down from the peak of about 150,0o0. 5 PM update: Power outages are at 35,000 customers down from...
CBS Boston

When Will The Power Come Back On? Eversource, National Grid Estimate Saturday For Most Customers With Outages

BOSTON (CBS) — When will the power come back on? That’s what hundreds of thousands are asking in Massachusetts following a devastating nor’easter. There were just under 300,000 homes and businesses without power on Thursday afternoon, down from nearly half a million on Wednesday. National Grid says power should be restored to the majority of customers by Saturday morning; Eversource estimates Saturday at 6 p.m. for most of those affected by the storm. There are thousands of line and tree utility crews, some from as far away as Florida and Canada, working on restoration efforts. “We had strong, hazardous winds on the Cape through the night, which brought down more trees and electric lines, causing additional power outages,” Eversource CEO Joe Nolan said in a statement. “The number of massive trees down is a major factor and has made the job even more challenging, but we remain laser focused on this restoration – which will intensify as the day goes on.” The hardest hit areas were on the South Shore, Cape Cod and Cape Ann. There were some towns on Thursday that were still 100% without power.  
Power restored for about 851,000 PG&E customers

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) crews have restored power for nearly all customers who experienced outages during this weekend's storm that included heavy rain, winds, flooding and mudslides. As of 7 p.m. on Oct. 27, about 851,000 customers, more than 99% of those who lost...
Most Santa Rosa Customers Have Power Restored

The power is back on for most Santa Rosa residents following outages that left thousands in the dark. PG&E says just 129 customers are still without power in Santa Rosa as of early this morning. The utility says the weekend rain caused the biggest storm-related service impact for the month of October since 2009. PG&E says it will be working through the week to restore power to everyone still in the dark across the state.
PUD restores power and braces for new windy problems

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE — Storm damage cut power to about 55,000 Snohomish County Public Utility District customers Sunday. By noon Monday, the PUD had restored power to most. But about 1,600 customers, mostly in the Bothell and Lynnwood areas, were waiting for repairs to downed lines and blown transformers, according to the PUD’s outage map.
