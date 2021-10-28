Eversource: More Damage Assessment Necessary Before Power Restoration

BOSTON (CBS) — When will the power come back on? That’s what hundreds of thousands are asking in Massachusetts following a devastating nor’easter. There were just under 300,000 homes and businesses without power on Thursday afternoon, down from nearly half a million on Wednesday. National Grid says power should be restored to the majority of customers by Saturday morning; Eversource estimates Saturday at 6 p.m. for most of those affected by the storm. There are thousands of line and tree utility crews, some from as far away as Florida and Canada, working on restoration efforts. “We had strong, hazardous winds on the Cape through the night, which brought down more trees and electric lines, causing additional power outages,” Eversource CEO Joe Nolan said in a statement. “The number of massive trees down is a major factor and has made the job even more challenging, but we remain laser focused on this restoration – which will intensify as the day goes on.” The hardest hit areas were on the South Shore, Cape Cod and Cape Ann. There were some towns on Thursday that were still 100% without power.

