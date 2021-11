The saying, "if you see something, say something," works and five people from South Jersey who have been arrested on drug-related charges can verify that claim. Cops in Atlantic City say neighbors in the area of South Carolina and Baltic Avenues were having an issue with drugs in their neighborhood, so they talked to police. As a result, officials set up a surveillance operation that resulted in four men, one woman, and a juvenile being arrested Wednesday morning. A total of 365 bags of heroin and more than 10 grams of cocaine were seized.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO