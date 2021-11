The MDI Football Team traveled to Waterville on Friday afternoon, falling to the Waterville Panthers 50-40. While we couldn't be there to broadcast the game because of other commitments, we want to congratulate the team on a successful inaugural 8-man season. After a year without football because of COVID you represented yourselves, your school, your family and community with pride and maximum effort. Many of you played positions that you hadn't played before and learned while you played. The growth from late August to late October was palpable and could be seen by everyone.

WATERVILLE, ME ・ 6 DAYS AGO