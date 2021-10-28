Immaculate Heart over No. 18 Wayne Hills - Girls Soccer Recap
Lindsay Probst scored the only goal of the game for Immaculate Heart in its 1-0 upset win over Wayne Hills,...www.nj.com
Lindsay Probst scored the only goal of the game for Immaculate Heart in its 1-0 upset win over Wayne Hills,...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0