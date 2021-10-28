CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, AL

Former US Steel southern HQ in Fairfield will be auctioned Thursday

By Michael Clark
CBS 42
CBS 42
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32OqkL_0cerltYs00

FAIRFIELD, ALA. ( WIAT ) — The former U.S. Steel headquarter building in Fairfield will hit the auction block Thursday.

The large facility used to be home to hundreds of employees, but has been idle for years. A sale could bring redevelopment opportunities at the commercial property.

“This is the iconic HQ, former HQ building of US Steel. So over 315,000 square feet. I can’t tell you how many employees have been through this building but as of tomorrow at the auction, we are going to find it’s future,” said Jack Granger with Granger Thagard and Associates.

Pell City firefighter released from hospital after battle with COVID-19

Granger believes the Flintridge building is in a central location in the metro area for interested buyers.

“Fairfield’s central location between Birmingham and where 459 its 59 and we are only 22 miles from Mercedes, which is sort of the Birmingham trade area,” said Granger.

Fairfield Mayor Eddie Penny was unavailable for an interview, but said the city would do what it could to support any project that would bring growth to the city.

The auction will take place Thursday October 28 at 1 p.m. at the Embassy Suites in Homewood.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Alberta community continues to see growth following April 2011 tornado

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Growth is continuing to happen in the Alberta community of Tuscaloosa. Alberta was hit hard when the April 27, 2011, tornado caused so much destruction. 80% of Alberta was destroyed including houses and businesses, but city officials are working hard to bring more growth. Alabama One is one of many new […]
ALBERTA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jack, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Homewood, AL
City
Pell City, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Business
Fairfield, AL
Sports
City
Fairfield, AL
CBS 42

Jefferson County Commission commits $500K toward bringing USFL to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Commission has now put in their part to bringing the United States Football League to the Magic City. On Thursday, the commission approved allocating $500,000 to bringing the USFL to Birmingham. This comes after similar commitments made by both the Birmingham City Council and the Greater Birmingham Convention […]
NFL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa officials, Terry Saban break ground for River District Park

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa city officials, along with Terry Saban, broke ground Wednesday morning for the new River District Park. It is the first phase of the much-anticipated Saban Center. Terry Saban says this is a day she and her family have been waiting for. “This is an exciting day not just for Tuscaloosa but […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Steel#Auction#Birmingham City#Ala#Wiat#U S Steel#Hq#Mercedes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 42

CBS 42

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy