Former US Steel southern HQ in Fairfield will be auctioned Thursday

FAIRFIELD, ALA. ( WIAT ) — The former U.S. Steel headquarter building in Fairfield will hit the auction block Thursday.

The large facility used to be home to hundreds of employees, but has been idle for years. A sale could bring redevelopment opportunities at the commercial property.

“This is the iconic HQ, former HQ building of US Steel. So over 315,000 square feet. I can’t tell you how many employees have been through this building but as of tomorrow at the auction, we are going to find it’s future,” said Jack Granger with Granger Thagard and Associates.

Granger believes the Flintridge building is in a central location in the metro area for interested buyers.

“Fairfield’s central location between Birmingham and where 459 its 59 and we are only 22 miles from Mercedes, which is sort of the Birmingham trade area,” said Granger.

Fairfield Mayor Eddie Penny was unavailable for an interview, but said the city would do what it could to support any project that would bring growth to the city.

The auction will take place Thursday October 28 at 1 p.m. at the Embassy Suites in Homewood.

