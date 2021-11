Kia has been making remarkable strides in design, technology, and quality over the past few years, but what keeps attracting buyers is that it has done so at an affordable price point. Remembering who your target market is remains critical, and Kia seems to land the hammer on the head of the nail every time. Its latest offering is the just-revealed Kia Sportage, and although we had to wait and sit through a few pointless teasers after it was revealed to the rest of the world earlier this year, we have no complaints after browsing through its features. Now, however, it's time to get really stuck in and see if the new crossover is just a design statement or something more.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 5 DAYS AGO