CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Would you get your child vaccinated if approved by the FDA?

By Moriah Davis
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14aukY_0cerla2J00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Parents are having mixed reactions on whether to get their child vaccinated or not.

“I probably would. I trust the vaccination,” Lynndsy Baker, a parent said.

“I’m for it,” Cassandra Lawson, a parent said.

Some parents call it an easy choice. If COVID-19 vaccines are approved for young children as expected, their kids will be front and center to get the shot.

Antidepressant fluvoxamine helps treat early COVID-19, study finds

“They need to be safe. I want to keep my kids safe. I’d rather have my kid vaccinated than to be in the hospital,” Lawson said.

“I think most of the people I’m around they are for it. I work in healthcare, so a lot of people have the vaccine,” Baker said.

Other parents say no way.

“I will not get my children vaccinated,” Sherry Whitt, a parent said.

Sherry Whitt has kids 8, 11 and 17 and says although the vaccine has been tested on adults, she doesn’t feel it’s been tested enough on children.

Another shot? CDC says some people may need 4th COVID vaccine dose

“How do they fully know that the vaccine will even work or even cause an adverse reaction to that one specific child which could cause that child to be severely sick,” Whitt said.

One thing all three parents agreed on is they should be the ones to decide if their child should get the shot, not government officials.

“I think people are just worried about side effects and just the unknown and not knowing whether they should do it or shouldn’t do it,” Baker said.

Parents who would get their child vaccinated say they think more parents would be open to getting their child vaccinated if people were more took the time to learn about it.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
wfxb.com

FDA Approves Booster for Moderna, Johnson & Johnson Vaccines

Yesterday the FDA authorized booster doses of Covid-19 vaccines made by Moderna and Johnson and Johnson. After the authorization they also said that any of the three authorized vaccines could be used as a booster to already administered initial doses. Officials also said that they would simplify the framework as more safety data comes in as to who is eligible for the boosters. Vaccine advisers with the CDC will consider the FDA’s authorization and offer their own advice. If director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signs off, people could start getting the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson boosters within days.
INDUSTRY
New Haven Register

FDA Approves 'Combination' Vaccines for Booster Placement

Pfizer 's booster vaccination campaign began last month, now the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decided that it is time to extend it to Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines as well. People who have received any of these vaccines will be able to receive the boosters soon. Before...
INDUSTRY
WINKNEWS.com

FDA meets Tuesday to discuss child vaccines

As early as next week, young children may be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The FDA is meeting Tuesday to discuss a request from Pfizer and BioNTech to allow the administration of vaccines to children age 5 to 11. All of the physicians WINK News spoke with for this...
HEALTH
WVNS

FDA approves mix-and-match COVID Vaccines, CDC needs to approve

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS)–The FDA announced a new mix-and-match approach to COVID vaccines could be obtainable in the near future. The plan still needs to be approved by the CDC, before becoming available to the public.   This means Americans eligible for booster shots could go with a different brand when receiving their third dose making boosters […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Cdc#Vaccinations#Weather#Wowk#Covid
Boston

Here’s why Megan Ranney says it matters whether your child gets the COVID-19 vaccine

“This is not about assuaging parental anxiety ... This is about a simple jab that truly reduces risk.”. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), which advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), will take a vote Tuesday on whether to authorize the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11. This will be the second to final step before the vaccine gets released to the public; the last say will be by CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Idaho8.com

Now that your younger child can get a Covid-19 vaccine, here’s how to be fully vaccinated by Christmas and Kwanzaa

Families are getting an early gift this holiday season: the chance to protect their children between the ages of 5 and 11 against Covid-19 through vaccination. For many, the winter holidays mean gathering with family and friends from near and far to share meals and quality time, situations that can quickly lead to the spread of Covid-19 — especially for those who are unvaccinated.
KIDS
heraldsun.com

Is your child anxious about the COVID vaccine? Are you? UNC doctors address concerns

For many families, the day they can get their young children vaccinated against COVID-19 can’t come soon enough. But others aren’t so eager. Whether because of fear of side effects or needles, or an ambivalence over the need for the vaccine, many parents aren’t in a rush to get their children ages 5 to 11 vaccinated, despite endorsements from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
RALEIGH, NC
eparisextra.com

Pharmacies to begin COVID vaccines for children this weekend || Will your child get it?

Pfizer’s COVID-19 pediatric vaccine will be available to children ages 5-11; Will your child get it?. This weekend, pharmacies around the country will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to elementary-school-aged children. Pfizer’s COVID-19 pediatric vaccine will be available to children ages 5-11; Will your child get it?. Earlier this week,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
417K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy