Health officials worry about upcoming flu season due to decreased immunity

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With COVID cases declining in Indiana, Parkview Health officials are starting to voice concerns about the upcoming flu season.

Doctors say the 2020 flu season was mild and the hospitalization rate was down. This year, more kids and adults could be infected due to a lesser immunity.

Children under six months can show symptoms of a fever while older children will suffer from body aches, headache, a sore throat and fever. Doctors say getting the vaccine is the best line of defense.

“The most important thing is getting your flu vaccine. So if you have a child who is six months and older, they can get a flu vaccine. If you have an infant who’s six months and younger, they cannot yet get a flu vaccine, but everyone else in the household can get a vaccine flu vaccine to protect that infant,” said Dr. Robyn Schmucker, Pediatric Infectious Disease Doctor.

Other ways to prevent the flu include washing your hands and not touching your face.

Schmucker encourages that if you don’t know whether you or your child has the flu or COVID to visit your primary care doctor.

