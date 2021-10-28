No. 13 Shawnee over Haddon Township - Boys soccer recap
Tyler Marshall found the net on a setup from Sean McFadden, which was all Shawnee, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20,...www.nj.com
Tyler Marshall found the net on a setup from Sean McFadden, which was all Shawnee, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20,...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0