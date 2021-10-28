CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddon Township, NJ

No. 13 Shawnee over Haddon Township - Boys soccer recap

By Ryan Patti
NJ.com
NJ.com
 8 days ago
Tyler Marshall found the net on a setup from Sean McFadden, which was all Shawnee, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20,...

NJ.com

Kingsway defeats No. 18 Shawnee in SJG4 quarters - Boys soccer recap

Tyler Cordery and Antonio Amoroso posted a goal apiece to guide second-seeded Kingsway past seventh-seeded Shawnee, ranked No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20, 2-0 in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA/Wawa South Jersey, Group 4 Tournament in Woolwich Township. Sean Daly and Luke Wordelmann had an assist apiece for the...
SOCCER
NJ.com

Clearview over Rancocas Valley - Boys soccer - NJSIAA South, Group 4 quarterfinals

Top-seeded Clearview defeated eighth-seeded Rancocas Valley in a shootout following scoreless regulation and overtime in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA/Wawa South Jersey, Group 4 Tournament in Mullica Hill. Nolen Olsen-Warwick of Rancocas Valley (10-6-3) made seven saves while Jamel Yasin did the same for Clearview (14-4-4), which will host...
SOCCER
City
Haddon Township, NJ
#The Boys#N J High School Sports
Soccer
Twitter
Sports
NJ.com

Field Hockey: No. 8 Haddon Heights hangs on to edge No. 20 Haddonfield

A complete culture change has swept through Haddon Heights over the past few seasons. The Garnets finished their 2018 campaign with a 7-11-1 record and entered Thursday’s South Jersey, Group 2 semifinal matchup against Haddonfield looking for their 22nd win of 2021. It started with a no-nonsense type of coach...
NJ.com

Collingswood beats Lower Cape May SJG1 Semi - Field hockey recap

Mia McConnell scored twice to guide fourth-seeded Collingswood beat top-seeded Lower Cape May, 3-0 in the semifinal round of the NJSIAA/Wawa South Jersey, Group 1 Tournament in Collingswood. Lily Bataloni scored once for the Panthers (13-6-2). She assisted on one McConnell’s goals. Lower Cape May had three shots on goal.
SPORTS
NJ.com

Roxbury turns away Montville S1G3 quarters - Boys soccer recap

Carlos Duque and Matt McClosky both posted goals for second-seeded Roxbury to help it slide past seventh-seeded Montville, 2-0 in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA/Wawa North Jersey Section 1, Group 3 Tournament in Succasunna. Aiden Metz assisted on Duque’s goal, and Nick Castrovinci had the assist on McClosky’s. Montville...
MONTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Fast start sends No. 18 Cinnaminson into South, Group 2 semis

Colin Kenville’s two first-half goals gave Cinnaminson the leg-up it needed on the road against a strong, proven team. But it was Josh Pereira’s second-half goal that really mattered. After a dominant first half in the quarterfinal round of the South Jersey, Group 2 state tournament, Cinnaminson found itself pinned...
CINNAMINSON, NJ
NJ.com

Passaic over Livingston - Boys soccer - N1G4 quarterfinals

Andre Ruiz’s goal and two assists lifted fourth-seeded Passaic to a 3-1 victory over fifth-seeded Livingston in the NJSIAA/Wawa North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 quarterfinals at Boverini Stadium in Passaic. Daniel Cuacuil and Jimmy Gonzalez scored a goal each for Passaic (15-5-2), which will play top-seeded Kearny, No. 7...
PASSAIC, NJ
