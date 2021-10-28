2. DIY Snow White Costume

BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – For Joe and Amber Holland, Halloween isn’t just a day to dress up and collect candy, but a day for their 11-year-old son Ben to no longer be recognized by his special needs, but by his incredible costume.
“When you have special needs, you have a lot of needs typically and so sometimes that limits you,” said Ben’s mom, Amber Holland. “But this one night, there’s no limitations.”
From an army tank, to a fire truck, his parents and two sisters create larger than life costumes that fit around his wheelchair.
Ben Holland (credit: Holland family)
“Just seeing the kids...
