Admit it. If you were given the chance to buy a 5-1 start for the Dallas Cowboys headed into the bye, you would have been scouring your budget, hocking some valuables, and digging under the couch cushions to find as much as you could to afford the price. After 2020, that was a dream, especially given how the first two games looked coming into the season. Here we are, and we are basking in a couple of tight wins over good coaches and teams, plus some absolute butt-kickings thrown in for good measure. Even the season-opening loss to the defending champions left us feeling hopeful.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO