The New York Jets got absolutely embarrassed by the New England Patriots in Week 7, but head coach Robert Saleh knows they have no one to blame but themselves. New England got off to a hot 14-0 first quarter, and they never looked back and went ahead to win 54-13 in a true blowout of the Jets. Both passing and rushing games of the Patriots were on point during Sunday’s showdown, and the Jets just didn’t have enough offensive weapons to match them or the defensive talent to stop the attack.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO