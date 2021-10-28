CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

L.A. City Councilman Wants to Ban Live Guns From TV and Movie Sets After 'Rust' Death

By Justin Klawans
Newsweek
Newsweek
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"While movies can be convincing and very realistic — they are supposed to be make-believe," the councilman...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

Related
Radar Online.com

Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Salary Revealed As $250K, While Head Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Was To Earn Less Than $8K

The budget for Rust has been revealed in the wake of the on-set fatal shooting that claimed the life of the western film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. Alec Baldwin was set to star, while his production company – El Dorado – was slated to back the New Mexico-based project. Less than three weeks into filming, however, he was handed a real gun that contained a live round that ended up killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.
MOVIES
Fox News

Angelina Jolie comments on Alec Baldwin shooting incident: 'There are certain procedures'

Angelina Jolie spoke out about the recent accidental shooting involving Alec Baldwin that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The "Eternals" actress has worked with guns on many different movies, including the "Tomb Raider" franchise as well as "Mr. and Mrs. Smith." She’s also directed a few movies that have required firearms on set. As a result, she knows the safety precautions that are in place and can empathize with a cast and crew who learned the hard way that sometimes those aren’t enough.
CELEBRITIES
Newsday

Dwayne Johnson won't use real guns on movie sets after 'Rust' tragedy

Action star Dwayne Johnson says his production company will now use only non-firing rubber guns and add digital explosive effects afterward, citing the tragedy on the set of the Alec Baldwin movie "Rust" involving a prop firearm's unexpected live round that killed one person and wounded another. "First of all,...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
AFP

Man who handed Baldwin loaded gun breaks silence

The crew member who handed Alec Baldwin the loaded gun that killed a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" expressed his shock and sadness Monday, in his first public comments since the tragedy. David Halls' role in the accident on the New Mexico set of a 19th-century Western last month has been under scrutiny after he told police he had failed to fully check the firearm before the fatal incident. In a statement to the New York Post on Monday, Halls said he is "shocked and saddened" by the death of Halyna Hutchins, but did not directly address the shooting or his role. "Halyna Hutchins was not just one of the most talented people I've worked with, but also a friend," wrote Halls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

Acting School Requires Prop-Gun Safety Course After Recent Shooting Death On Western Film ‘Rust’

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – After the tragic shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of the western film “Rust,” there has been an outcry for safety changes in the entertainment industry and at least one acting school has now made prop-gun safety training a mandatory course. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, shot and killed Oct. 21, when actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun, loaded with a live round of ammunition, during the filming of a western film in New Mexico. “Weapon’s going hot. One full load, black powder round, fire in the hold,” Master Armorer Clay Van...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Lee
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Paul Koretz
New York Post

Mystery of missing mom deepens after dog turns up at California high-rise

A California mom has been missing more than two weeks after she fled her son’s football game looking “antsy” — and the mystery has only deepened with her dog discovered inside a random Los Angeles apartment building. Heidi Planck, the 39-year-old financial controller of a company reportedly under investigation for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Alec Baldwin protects tweets after retweeting post denying complaints of lax safety on Rust set

Alec Baldwin has restricted access to his tweets after sharing posts and articles about the recent shooting on the set of Rust. At the time of writing, the contents of Baldwin’s Twitter account — nominally belonging to the Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Foundation — were protected from all users except approved followers. It has been reported that the 63-year-old changed the privacy setting on Tuesday (2 November) right after Baldwin shared a post from Rust crew member Terese Magpale Davis, denying allegations that the set of Rust had “unsafe, chaotic” conditions. The 30 Rock actor simply captioned the post:...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns
OK! Magazine

'Rust' Assistant Director David Halls Breaks His Silence After Reports Surface He & Alec Baldwin Are 'Focus' Of Investigation In Halyna Hutchins' Death

The assistant director of Alec Baldwin's Rust, David Halls, has spoken out following the tragic shooting incident that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Article continues below advertisement. Halls — who allegedly handed the actor the mistakenly loaded gun — gave a statement to the New York...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Rust
Fox News

'Rust' actress Jayde Martinez shares statement on Alec Baldwin shooting incident

A young actress who worked on the movie "Rust" issued a statement sharing her condolences with the family of accidental shooting victim Halyna Hutchins. Alec Baldwin was holding a gun on the set of the film that somehow went off, discharging a live round that killed Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. As authorities in New Mexico continue to investigate the incident, representatives for child actress Jayde Martinez issued a statement to Fox News sharing her and her family’s sympathies for Hutchins' loved ones and wished Souza a speedy recovery.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

'Rust' Armorer Has 'No Idea' Where Live Rounds On Movie Set Came From: Lawyers

The crew member in charge of firearm safety for the film “Rust” said she has “no idea” where live rounds found on the movie set came from, her lawyers said Thursday, a week after the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Attorneys for armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed said she was “devastated...
MOVIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
626K+
Followers
67K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy