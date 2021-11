Sometimes, people have a hard time with holding two contrary thoughts in their mind at the same time. For instance, “I like the Cubs” and “I think the Cubs might finish in fourth place in 2022.” You might argue for third place or higher, but regardless of the topic at hand, it is possible, and very adult, to hold two dichotomous thoughts in mind. For instance, Dakota Mekkes is one of the few prospects I’ve interviewed. He was very forthright, and a likeable guy. His podcast is kinda fun. He’s had success in the Cubs pipeline. He should not be added to the 40-man roster in November.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO