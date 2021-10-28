CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals' J.J. Watt ruled out for TNF game vs. Packers due to shoulder injury

By Connor Grott
 8 days ago
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt was ruled out of Thursday night's game against the Green Bay Packers because of a shoulder injury, the team announced Wednesday.

Watt failed to participate in the Cardinals' only practice of the week on Tuesday. As a result, he was listed as out on the team's final injury report.

The 32-year-old Watt has notched 16 total tackles, one sack and a forced fumble in seven games this season. The All-Pro pass rusher also has 10 quarterback hits in that seven-game span, including nine in his past four games.

Though Watt will be sidelined for the Thursday Night Football showdown, Cardinals star edge rusher Chandler Jones will return to the lineup. Jones missed the Cardinals' last two games because of COVID-19. He was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.

Pro Bowl wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was among four Cardinals players who were listed as questionable for Thursday night's contest. He was listed on the injury report with a hamstring issue and didn't practice Tuesday.

The Cardinals didn't stage practices Monday or Wednesday due to the short week, meaning their injury-report designations were estimates.

Arizona (7-0) is scheduled to host the Packers (6-1) at 8:20 p.m. EDT Thursday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. A victory over the Packers would give the Cardinals an 8-0 record for the first time in team history.

NFL
