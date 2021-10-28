Morning Source: Franklin Makers Market

Lotz House is proud to partner with the American Red Cross for the tenth annual blood drive on Friday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “We are devoted to preserving the history of The Battle of Franklin while also making a positive impact on the community,” said Thomas Y. Cartwright, Lotz House executive director. “Now we have the opportunity to honor the lives that were lost in this historic battle, while helping those in the community who are fighting for their lives today.”

