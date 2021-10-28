Morning Source: Franklin Theatre

Find a treasure for the holidays at the Friends of Brentwood Library Sale on Friday, November 5 – Sunday, November 7. “Bring your holiday shopping list because we have something for everyone at this sale! Through our partnership with the City of Brentwood Historic Commission, we will have John Oden’s The Brentwood I Remember and The Owen-Primm Farm note cards for sale. Plus we have unique stocking stuffers made at the library and gallery-quality artwork,” stated Kathy Dooley-Smith, President of the Friends of the Brentwood Library.

