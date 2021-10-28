CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morning Source: Franklin Theatre

 8 days ago
Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Meg Hershey from the Franklin Theatre. The theatre reopened in April 2021 after being closed...

Williamson Source

Goo Goo Cluster Broadway Storefront to Reopen This Week

Goo Goo Cluster’s $2 million transformation of its Lower Broadway storefront will allow visitors to experience the beloved confection in a whole new way. On Friday, Nov. 5, Goo Goo Chocolate Co., home of Goo Goo Cluster, will open to the public at 116 3rd Avenue S. in downtown Nashville unveiling Design Your Own Confection Stations, a new full-service Chocolate Bar menu including boozy milkshakes, bonbons, interactive classes and more.
NASHVILLE, TN
Williamson Source

First Look: Condado Tacos Opens in McEwen Northside Development in Franklin

It’s taco day at McEwen Northside, 4021 Aspen Grove Drive, as Condado Tacos opens its doors to the public on Thursday, November 4 at 11am. In celebration of the new taco spot, the first 100 taco lovers in line will receive a “Year of Yum” which gives them one free taco every week for a whole year. They will also receive a limited edition t-shirt and all guests will receive one free taco with purchase and a $5 Signature margaritas all day.
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

Friends of Brentwood Library Book Sale Returns

Find a treasure for the holidays at the Friends of Brentwood Library Sale on Friday, November 5 – Sunday, November 7. “Bring your holiday shopping list because we have something for everyone at this sale! Through our partnership with the City of Brentwood Historic Commission, we will have John Oden’s The Brentwood I Remember and The Owen-Primm Farm note cards for sale. Plus we have unique stocking stuffers made at the library and gallery-quality artwork,” stated Kathy Dooley-Smith, President of the Friends of the Brentwood Library.
BRENTWOOD, TN
Williamson Source

Santa Claus is Coming to Opry Mills

Santa is coming to Opry Mills for visits with families this holiday season. Santa arrives on Friday, November 19, and will be available until Christmas Eve. Reservations are encouraged. Make Santa reservations today here. Families may choose to sit with Santa or maintain social distance. Santa’s helpers will wear masks...
Williamson Source

Photo of the Day: November 1, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Williamson Source

Today’s Top Stories: Nov 4, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Nov 4, 2021. Dolan’s Venue in Arrington is now on the market. 2UPDATED: Previous “Shelter in Place” Lifted at Centennial High. A social media threat led to students and teachers at Centennial High School shelter in place. 3First Look: Condado Tacos Opens...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Williamson Source

Arrington Venue is on the Market

Dolan’s Venue in Arrington is now on the market. The property located at 8241 Malachi Lane is listed for $2,999,999. The venue opened for the first time back in July 2020 with a 4th of July show complete with fireworks. A concert with Skid Row/Warrant was scheduled on October 23...
ARRINGTON, TN
Williamson Source

Photos: PumpkinFest 2021

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN 36th annual PumpkinFest presented by FirstBank returned to downtown Franklin on Saturday, Oct. 30, with a full schedule of live music and entertainment on two stages. Despite the drizzle of rain, the crowds returned to downtown after a year of not having Pumpkin...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Williamson Source

Photo of the Day: October 30, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Williamson Source

Ralf’s Barbershop Opens in Spring Hill

Ralf’s Barbershop, a new barbershop, has opened in Spring Hill at 5273 Main Street. Owned by Rafael Garcia, the new barbershop specializes in mens’ and kids’ haircuts. They also offer hot towel shaves and beard trims. Haircuts for men start at $35 with kid cuts starting at $30. VIP treatment...
SPRING HILL, TN
Williamson Source

Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

The free festival brought to you by Heritage Foundation is this weekend in downtown Franklin. Wear your costumes and enjoy the day, read more about what to know about PumpkinFest 2021 here. 2. Spring Hill Trunk or Treat. Friday, October 30, 5 pm – 9 pm. Fischer Park, 4238 Port...
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

Are You Ready for PumpkinFest This Weekend? 5 Things to Know to Have an Awesome Time

The annual festival in downtown Franklin will take place this weekend, drawings tens of thousands of visitors to the area. Here’s what you need to know. The free Festival is brought you to by the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County for the 36th year. You can enjoy taking a tour of the Foundation’s office (the Old, Old Jail), where you will hear stories of how it’s haunted.
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

Waffle House Will Open Soon in Fairview

What can be better than Waffle House? Soon the residents of Fairview will have their own. The new restaurant will be located at 7004 City Center, Fairview. A representative from Waffle House shared with us the new location plans to open by the second week of December. Those interested in...
FAIRVIEW, TN
Williamson Source

Brentwood High Presents Flowers for Algernon

The Brentwood High theater program is bringing a hopeful, but tragic, tale to the stage beginning October 26. Flowers for Algernon tells the story of a mentally disabled man, Charlie, and a mouse, Algernon, who undergo the same experimental surgery to increase intelligence. The show, based on a novel by Daniel Keyes, focuses on several themes, including humanity and alienation.
BRENTWOOD, TN
Williamson Source

Morning Source: Country Fusion Workout

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Elizabeth from Country Fusion Workout, located at 2416 Music Valley Dr Suite 142 in Nashville. Country Fusion is not just a workout program; it is a lifestyle! Participants attend a 50-minute class, where they can burn about 500 calories in a LIIT-based line dance workout. The class focuses on actual country line dances, while “fusing” four other types of dances and music.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Williamson Source

The Lotz House – Named One of “The Most Terrifying Places in America” – Offering Ghost Tours

Looking for a ghost tour? The Lotz House is offering evening ghost tours of the house on Friday and Saturday nights now through mid-November. Guests will have the chance to experience the Civil War spirits and other unexplained phenomenon that are said to haunt the historic home. The Lotz House has been featured on the Travel Channel’s “Haunted Live” as well as Travel Channel’s “The Most Terrifying Places in America.”
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

Williamson Source

Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

