Navajo Nation reports 119 more COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 119 more COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths.

It marked only the 10th time in the past 28 days that the tribe has reported a coronavirus-related death.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 36,409 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The known death toll now is at 1,484.

“It’s very alarming and cause for great concern,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a statement. “We know that there is pandemic fatigue across the country and here on the Navajo Nation...We have to remain strong, do better, and continue to pray that we see a reduction in the spread of COVID-19.”

Based on cases from Oct. 8-21, the Navajo Department of Health issued an advisory notice for 48 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

Tribal officials still are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel.

All Navajo Nation executive branch employees had to be fully vaccinated against the virus by the end of September or submit to regular testing.

The tribe’s reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.