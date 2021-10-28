3 DIY Halloween costumes from TikTok you can make last-minute

Halloween is coming in HOT, but just in case you haven’t found the perfect Disney costume for the holiday doesn’t mean it’s time to panic!. Thankfully, there are LOTS of options out there, and you might be surprised by some of the options in your own backyard! And by “backyard,” we mean Target because we probably spend more time there than our real backyards!

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 12 DAYS AGO