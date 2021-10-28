The Ethical Life podcast: Does regulating social media thwart free speech?

Our related research examines global attitudes toward the internet, including how — or if — the Covid-19 pandemic has affected internet usage. In July 2021, US President Joe Biden made headlines when he said social media platforms are “killing people” by failing to curb the spread of Covid-19 vaccine disinformation and misinformation. And while Facebook first took action against misinformation in February — with Twitter following in March — numerous studies examining the relationship between social media and vaccine mistrust suggest that it may have been too little, too late.

