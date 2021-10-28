CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ethical Life podcast: Does regulating social media thwart free speech?

By Richard Kyte The Ethical Life
Bismarck Tribune
 8 days ago

Episode 24: Richard Kyte and Scott Rada debate what responsibility Facebook has to control the content we see in our news feeds. In the second segment, they look at the continued struggles companies face in trying...

bismarcktribune.com

DoingItLocal

Social Media Investigation

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Chair of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security, delivered opening remarks at a hearing titled “Protecting Kids Online: Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube.” Witnesses from the three companies appeared at the hearing, with TikTok and Snap appearing before Congress for the first time. The hearing was the fourth in a series of bipartisan hearings spearheaded by Blumenthal and Ranking Member U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) to inform legislation and prompt action by social media companies to address harms and dangers faced by children online.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KIDO Talk Radio

Beloved Boise Pastor Banned From Facebook

Social media is a powerful means of communication. In Idaho and across the country, millions, superstars and influencers have used social media platforms to gain wealth, influence, and promote nonprofit causes. Access to social media has been the subject of congressional investigations over the banning of conservatives and others like...
BOISE, ID
Matthew Yglesias
psychologytoday.com

Your Brain on Social Media

When leading developers of social media are carefully restricting their children's access to popular sites, we can suspect that something is very wrong. Is this simply an example case of the paranoia that greets all new technologies, or is there genuine cause for concern?. The Instagram Scandal as One Red...
INTERNET
New York Post

Trump pledges to ‘restore’ free speech through new media company

Former President Donald Trump is gearing up to unveil his new social media venture, saying the project will “challenge the dominance of the Big Tech giants” and will address the “corruption” of major tech platforms. Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) is set to launch in beta for “invited guests”...
POTUS
avast.com

Does social media use affect Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy?

Our related research examines global attitudes toward the internet, including how — or if — the Covid-19 pandemic has affected internet usage. In July 2021, US President Joe Biden made headlines when he said social media platforms are “killing people” by failing to curb the spread of Covid-19 vaccine disinformation and misinformation. And while Facebook first took action against misinformation in February — with Twitter following in March — numerous studies examining the relationship between social media and vaccine mistrust suggest that it may have been too little, too late.
INTERNET
CharlotteObserver.com

UNC Charlotte professor’s podcast connects witchcraft, how we interact on social media

The intersection of mythology, pop culture and science intrigues Heather D. Freeman, professor of art and digital media at UNC Charlotte. “I’ve been studying the history of magic for six or seven years,” said Freeman, 46. “One of the things that’s really exciting to me is how diverse magical practice is. There are people all around us who practice magic.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
psychologytoday.com

The Spin on Social Media May Be Hurting Your Love Life

Surveys have found that many posts on Facebook are distorted or inaccurate. On dating websites, men and women tend to exaggerate their profiles in different ways. Although white lies might generate more interest at first, eventually these erode trust and connection. The social network is a vast relationship minefield where...
INTERNET
East Tennessean

Politicians and free speech

On Oct. 15, the non-partisan group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) filed a complaint against Jen Psaki, the Press Secretary for President Joe Biden. They criticized Psaki over her comments on Oct. 14 regarding the upcoming gubernatorial election in Virginia. CREW quoted a portion of her answer in their complaint.
U.S. POLITICS
newspressnow.com

Free speech is something to shout about

Free speech should be synonymous with the college experience, as much a part of the culture as late-night study sessions and walks across campus on a crisp fall day. In some ways, college is a microcosm of society and the virtual echo chamber of social media. You always find plenty of people who welcome opposing viewpoints ... until they’re offended. The difference is that at a university, a traditional haven of free thought and the exchange of ideas, more is expected.
COLLEGES
The Week

Why social media can't be regulated like other media

Anyone interested in thinking through the challenge of regulating social media needs to read and wrestle with a lengthy essay by The Shallows author Nicholas Carr in the latest issue of The New Atlantis, a quarterly journal of science and technology. The essay, ambitiously titled "How to fix social media," is filled with fruitful ideas, but it also understates the challenges faced by anyone trying to respond intelligently to the threats Facebook, Twitter, and other tech platforms pose to liberal democracy.
INTERNET
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Social Media is Here to Stay

Behind the Review host and Yelp’s Small Business Expert, Emily Washcovick, shares a look at this week’s episode of the podcast. The busiest place in most cities is downtown, where, according to Petula Clark, everything’s waiting for you. In Kansas City, the downtown area features the standard skyscrapers, museums, and dining hot spots, but it also uniquely includes a winery: KC Wineworks.
SMALL BUSINESS
hudsonvalley360.com

Free speech in the internet age

Each new technological advance has brought along its own set of fresh challenges. The internet is one such advance, a marvelous, near-instantaneous linking of all the world’s brains, and, with it, a free speech problem concerning the dissemination of misinformation and disinformation. There’s a substantial difference between these two, going...
INTERNET
laconiadailysun.com

PSU to host conversation on free speech

PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University will host a "Conversation on Free Speech" with Nadine Strossen, professor at New York Law School, and former president of the American Civil Liberties Union, on Wednesday, Nov. 3 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The event will take place in the Merrill Place Conference Center on PSU’s campus and virtually via Zoom.
PLYMOUTH, NH
MSNBC

Kara Swisher: ‘It’s up to Congress to act’ on social media regulations

NBC’s Sahil Kapur and Kara Swisher join Andrea Mitchell to discuss Congress’s inaction on regulating social media companies. “It's up to Congress to act. You know they’ve been doing nothing forever, from the beginning of time essentially of these things. And they've never done any laws or rules that protect children or protect privacy or protect data or deal with misinformation,” says Swisher. Oct. 26, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS

