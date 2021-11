Turned off by the risky proposition of taking on more credit card debt during the pandemic, a skyrocketing number of shoppers have turned to a burgeoning industry of installment payment service apps to manage paying off new TVs or clothes. But while many customers rave about the ease and transparency of interest-free “buy now, pay later,” or BNPL, apps such as Affirm, Afterpay and Klarna, some shoppers have found that these services come with surprise fees and a long slog to recoup money owed to them after a refund — if they receive a refund at all.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 11 HOURS AGO