Northampton County, VA

Coastal Flood Watch issued for Northampton by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-29 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-30 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Northampton COASTAL...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Flagler, Coastal St. Johns, Eastern Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-07 20:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Flagler; Coastal St. Johns; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of northeast Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Flagler, Coastal St. Johns, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler and Inland St. Johns. * From Friday morning through Saturday afternoon. * The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Flood Watch for St. Johns, Flagler and eastern Putnam County, roughly along and east of the St. Johns River basin. Heavy rainfall of 3 to 5 inches is forecast, which may lead to flooding. Locally higher amounts are likely along portions of the Atlantic coast. * In addition to the flooding rainfall threat, tidal flooding will create drainage issues, and will exacerbate flooding in some areas.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Flagler, Coastal St. Johns, Eastern Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-07 20:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Flagler; Coastal St. Johns; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of northeast Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Flagler, Coastal St. Johns, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler and Inland St. Johns. * From Friday morning through Saturday afternoon. * The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Flood Watch for St. Johns, Flagler and eastern Putnam County, roughly along and east of the St. Johns River basin. Heavy rainfall of 3 to 5 inches is forecast, which may lead to flooding. Locally higher amounts are likely along portions of the Atlantic coast. * In addition to the flooding rainfall threat, tidal flooding will create drainage issues, and will exacerbate flooding in some areas.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Watch issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level possible along shorelines and tidal waterways (7.9 to 8.1 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Charleston and Coastal Colleton Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM EDT Friday through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Significant saltwater inundation will render numerous roads impassable. Properties may also flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide at Charleston will occur around 8:48 AM Friday morning. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 05/09 AM 8.0 2.2 0.9 N/A Major 05/09 PM 7.3 1.5 1.2 N/A Minor 06/10 AM 8.5 2.7 1.3 N/A Major 06/10 PM 7.3 1.5 1.4 N/A Minor 07/10 AM 8.4 2.6 1.4 N/A Major
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Watch issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level possible along shorelines and tidal waterways (7.9 to 8.1 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Charleston and Coastal Colleton Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM EDT Friday through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Significant saltwater inundation will render numerous roads impassable. Properties may also flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide at Charleston will occur around 8:48 AM Friday morning. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 05/09 AM 8.0 2.2 0.9 N/A Major 05/09 PM 7.3 1.5 1.2 N/A Minor 06/10 AM 8.5 2.7 1.3 N/A Major 06/10 PM 7.3 1.5 1.4 N/A Minor 07/10 AM 8.4 2.6 1.4 N/A Major
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-07 20:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Dangerous surf conditions are expected, and it is recommended to remain out of the surf. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT FRIDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, moderate to major coastal flooding expected along the coast and intracoastal waterways. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 8 AM EDT Friday to 7 PM EST Sunday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Friday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 21:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Dangerous surf conditions are expected, and it is recommended to remain out of the surf. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT FRIDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, moderate to major coastal flooding expected along the coast and intracoastal waterways. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 8 AM EDT Friday to 7 PM EST Sunday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Friday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland Camden, Inland Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 21:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-07 20:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland Camden; Inland Glynn COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...In Georgia, Inland Glynn and Inland Camden Counties. In Florida, Inland Nassau and Western Duval Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland Nassau, Western Duval by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 21:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-07 20:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland Nassau; Western Duval COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...In Georgia, Inland Glynn and Inland Camden Counties. In Florida, Inland Nassau and Western Duval Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-07 20:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Dangerous surf conditions are expected, and it is recommended to remain out of the surf. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT FRIDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, moderate to major coastal flooding expected along the coast and intracoastal waterways. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 8 AM EDT Friday to 7 PM EST Sunday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Friday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Watch issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level possible along shorelines and tidal waterways (7.9 to 8.1 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Charleston and Coastal Colleton Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM EDT Friday through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Significant saltwater inundation will render numerous roads impassable. Properties may also flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide at Charleston will occur around 8:48 AM Friday morning. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 05/09 AM 8.0 2.2 0.9 N/A Major 05/09 PM 7.3 1.5 1.2 N/A Minor 06/10 AM 8.5 2.7 1.3 N/A Major 06/10 PM 7.3 1.5 1.4 N/A Minor 07/10 AM 8.4 2.6 1.4 N/A Major
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Southampton, Surry by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Southampton; Surry FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Maryland, Inland Worcester and Somerset Counties. In Virginia, Southampton and Surry Counties. In North Carolina, Northampton County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 20:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood stage. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Tompkins The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in New York Onondaga Lake At Liverpool affecting Onondaga County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New York Cayuga Lake At Ithaca affecting Tompkins County. For the Finger Lakes/seneca/oswego River...including Nedrow, Ithaca, Auburn, Ithaca, Geneva, Oneida, Liverpool, Auburn...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast to continue. * WHERE...Cayuga Lake At Ithaca. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 385.0 feet, Significant flooding occurs around the lake. This level is approximately the same as the April 1916 and March 1936 floods. Wind waves will cause unusual land erosion and damage docks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 384.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum lake stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM EDT Thursday was 384.7 feet. - Forecast...The lake is expected to remain steady above flood stage at around 384.7 feet through at least Sunday. - Flood stage is 383.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 384.4 feet on 07/09/1935. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Dorchester, Wicomico by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dorchester; Wicomico FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing in the upper 20s to lower 30s expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland and east central, central, south central and interior southeast Virginia. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Inland Worcester, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Inland Worcester; Somerset FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures from 33 to 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Maryland, Inland Worcester and Somerset Counties. In Virginia, Northumberland, Lancaster, Middlesex, Gloucester, James City, Southampton and Surry Counties. In North Carolina, Northampton County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some locations in western portions of Northampton County NC will see a light freeze with temperatures as low as 31 degrees.
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Inland Worcester, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Inland Worcester; Somerset FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures from 33 to 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Maryland, Inland Worcester and Somerset Counties. In Virginia, Northumberland, Lancaster, Middlesex, Gloucester, James City, Southampton and Surry Counties. In North Carolina, Northampton County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some locations in western portions of Northampton County NC will see a light freeze with temperatures as low as 31 degrees.
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Gloucester, James City, Lancaster, Middlesex, Northumberland by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Gloucester; James City; Lancaster; Middlesex; Northumberland; Southampton; Surry FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures from 33 to 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Maryland, Inland Worcester and Somerset Counties. In Virginia, Northumberland, Lancaster, Middlesex, Gloucester, James City, Southampton and Surry Counties. In North Carolina, Northampton County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some locations in western portions of Northampton County NC will see a light freeze with temperatures as low as 31 degrees.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Gloucester, James City, Lancaster, Middlesex, Northumberland by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Gloucester; James City; Lancaster; Middlesex; Northumberland; Southampton; Surry FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures from 33 to 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Maryland, Inland Worcester and Somerset Counties. In Virginia, Northumberland, Lancaster, Middlesex, Gloucester, James City, Southampton and Surry Counties. In North Carolina, Northampton County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some locations in western portions of Northampton County NC will see a light freeze with temperatures as low as 31 degrees.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-07 20:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Dangerous surf conditions are expected, and it is recommended to remain out of the surf. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT FRIDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, moderate to major coastal flooding expected along the coast and intracoastal waterways. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 8 AM EDT Friday to 7 PM EST Sunday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Friday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 21:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Dangerous surf conditions are expected, and it is recommended to remain out of the surf. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT FRIDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, moderate to major coastal flooding expected along the coast and intracoastal waterways. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 8 AM EDT Friday to 7 PM EST Sunday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Friday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA

