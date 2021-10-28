Coastal Flood Watch issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 20:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood stage. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Tompkins The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in New York Onondaga Lake At Liverpool affecting Onondaga County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New York Cayuga Lake At Ithaca affecting Tompkins County. For the Finger Lakes/seneca/oswego River...including Nedrow, Ithaca, Auburn, Ithaca, Geneva, Oneida, Liverpool, Auburn...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast to continue. * WHERE...Cayuga Lake At Ithaca. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 385.0 feet, Significant flooding occurs around the lake. This level is approximately the same as the April 1916 and March 1936 floods. Wind waves will cause unusual land erosion and damage docks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 384.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum lake stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM EDT Thursday was 384.7 feet. - Forecast...The lake is expected to remain steady above flood stage at around 384.7 feet through at least Sunday. - Flood stage is 383.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 384.4 feet on 07/09/1935. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO