I am a student voicing a concern about an intersection by my home on Road 68 and Court Street in Pasco. I have lived at my address for two years and have witnessed five accidents at this intersection. I did some research and found out that the City of Pasco has been planning improvements and will start the bidding process next year, however will not be starting construction until 2023.

PASCO, WA ・ 9 HOURS AGO